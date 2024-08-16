We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Today's best sales: $180 off a huge Toshiba TV, $120 off an iPad mini and more
Also on our radar: A chef-approved Henckels knife set for nearly 60% off and a Bissell stick vac for a mere $29.
Is it payday? Of course, you probably want to save as much of that precious check as you can — but that doesn't have to mean a total shopping freeze. You can actually save tons of money with today's best deals. First up is a Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV for $180 off. You'll be glad you have this bad boy when football season kicks off! Prefer a smaller, more portable screen? Apple's iPad mini (6th generation) is $120 off. If you want to save by cooking more meals at home, this top-selling Henckels knife set can help — get it for nearly 60% off. Ina Garten's favorite Lodge cast iron skillet is just $20 on sale too! Shop these deals and more below, and pinch those pretty pennies while you can.
Toshiba 75-Inch C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV$470$650Save $180
Apple iPad mini (6th Generation)$380$499Save $119
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$150$345Save $195
Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum$29$34Save $5
Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet$20$34Save $14
Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer$150$200Save $50
Doussprt Women's Walking Sneakers$29$60Save $31
Heeta Scalp Massager$6$11Save $5
Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner$78$320Save $242
Miholl Long Sleeve Lace Knit Top$20$38Save $18 with coupon
If you've spent the year squinting at your TV, it's time to splurge on something bigger and better. This 75-inch beauty from Toshiba is just the thing, and it's close to its lowest price ever.
"This is a really good TV," said one shopper. "I like the picture quality and HDR. The Amazon Fire integration is nice and the TV is very fast and does not lag. This TV is a total bargain. Good TV for gaming, I tried my PS5 and Xbox Series X on it and they both look great."
"I watch a lot of sports and this TV is great," said another. "Follow the instructions and it comes out of the box easy. Setup is simple ... I have no complaints."
Don't need a full-size laptop, but still want a versatile screen for reading, streaming movies, browsing social media and more? Check out the iPad mini. It has an advanced A15 Bionic chip (meaning it's powerful and fast), 64GB of storage, all-day battery life and an 8.3-inch liquid retina display screen. It's also on sale for its lowest price ever at 25% off.
"My bigger iPad Air recently just broke so I was debating between getting another or getting the iPad mini. I am so happy that I chose the mini," said one shopper. "I love that it is light enough to carry around wherever I go but still has a bigger screen than my phone so I can do work/school on it. I have also been reading on it a lot and think that it is the perfect tablet for reading."
This knife set is durable, versatile and beloved by real chefs. It comes with a chef's knife, utility knife, paring knives, six steak knives, kitchen shears and a honing steel to keep everything sharp. Plus, the wooden block serves as storage, and the knives are dishwasher-safe. It's no wonder this set is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller backed by 12,500 five-star reviews.
"We cook a lot and these knives ... are like cutting through butter. I would highly recommend them," said one home chef.
For versatility and price, this little 5.8-pound wonder can't be beat. It tackles carpet and hardwood messes with ease, and you can detach the main shaft and turn it into an even lighter handheld for sucking up messes from couches, stairs, counters and cars.
One professional cleaner wrote: "It saves me so much time trying to sweep floors, [and it] picks up very well. It's lightweight, so not much strain on your back in the process. I use it every day. I own my own cleaning business and even take this along to clean for my clients. Absolutely love it!"
Ina Garten's favorite cast iron pan is on sale at Amazon! For a limited time, you can grab it for just $20. This tough-as-nails Lodge skillet can be used anywhere — on the stove, over the grill, in the oven or even over a campfire. Cast iron is incredibly durable, but it's also excellent at heat retention to ensure consistent cooking. And this one comes pre-seasoned, so you don't have to fiddle around with oiling it up — it's ready to use right out of the box.
"Lodge's cast iron pans are literally the best pans I have ever used in my life," gushed a fan. "My absolute go-to every time I need to cook something. Perfect sear on steaks. ... Great for pancakes. Holds up to high heat in the oven."
I persuaded my parents to buy this air fryer a few months ago, and now they use it every day. When I visit, I use it too. It has two baskets, so you can air fry, bake, roast, broil, reheat and dehydrate two dishes at once. It even helps you time things perfectly so the two dishes finish cooking at once.
"This air fryer is perfect!" said one amazed customer. "Two baskets that can make sure your meal is done at the same exact time without having to heat something up because it cooked faster than the other thing — that is probably the feature I love the most. ... Perfectly cooked food every time!"
These sneakers have a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, plus a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support. While more than 25,000 Amazon shoppers rave about them, podiatrists approve of them too.
"Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," said Richard H. Graves, a podiatrist with Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California. And these sneakers have support in spades.
Want every shower to feel like a mini spa session? Try a scalp massager like this one. Besides helping lather up your shampoo and scrubbing your scalp, doctors agree it could also promote hair growth.
"I have tried several scalp massagers, and this one is by far the best due to the angles and various heights of the bristles/points," said one regular user. "I use it to improve circulation and when applying hair oil so it really gets absorbed into the scalp and have noticed such an improvement already in my hair growth and shine. Bought one for every family member and highly recommend!"
This stick vac has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up any and all dirt. When fully charged, it will give you up to 45 minutes of nonstop cleaning, and its rotatable brush lets it transition seamlessly from carpet to hard floors while easily maneuvering around furniture. Its five-stage filtration system, equipped with a HEPA filter, can capture 99.99% of fine airborne particles, making it a great option for allergy sufferers. Plus, this 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with a crevice tool, brush tools and an extender tube to help you reach every inch of your home.
"It really works great and comes with extra attachments," confirmed one shopper. "I like that the attachments are connected with the vacuum so they are readily available. Also comes with an extra filter. The best feature is the adjustable height so it's easy for me, and my wife can use it. It's also light and easy to carry, the suction is great — it picks up cat and dog hair easily. If you're looking for a great vacuum, this is the one you want."
Looking for a sweater that's warm, but not too warm, as we transition into fall? Nab this pretty, lace-sleeved ditty from Amazon while it's on sale for just $25. It comes in over 40 colors, so good luck choosing a favorite.
"Very cute in person," said one impressed customer. "Love this top. I feel good in it and get compliments on it when I wear it. Looks cute also with the sleeves pushed up. Great to dress up jeans but still look effortless."
