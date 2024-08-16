Today's best sales: $180 off a huge Toshiba TV, $120 off an iPad mini and more

If you've spent the year squinting at your TV, it's time to splurge on something bigger and better. This 75-inch beauty from Toshiba is just the thing, and it's close to its lowest price ever.

"This is a really good TV," said one shopper. "I like the picture quality and HDR. The Amazon Fire integration is nice and the TV is very fast and does not lag. This TV is a total bargain. Good TV for gaming, I tried my PS5 and Xbox Series X on it and they both look great."

"I watch a lot of sports and this TV is great," said another. "Follow the instructions and it comes out of the box easy. Setup is simple ... I have no complaints."