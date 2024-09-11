Tortilla with corn salsa

I always keep some flour tortillas in my freezer for a rainy day or whenever my daughter fancies a Mexican-style breakfast. Soft tortillas can be topped with a variety of brunch ingredients, such as chopped chorizo and oily fried eggs, or even fresher options such as prawns. For this dish, I’ve stuck to a more traditional Mexican theme with corn and a bit of heat, inspired by my daughter.

Overview

Prep time

15 mins

Cook time

12 mins

Serves

2

Ingredients

For the salsa

1 corn on the cob

1 shallot

2 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

¼ red pepper or 1 small romero pepper, trimmed and finely chopped

1 green or red chilli, finely chopped, seeds and all

juice of ½ lime

small bunch of coriander, chopped

To assemble

1 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

2 eggs (you can use hen or duck eggs)

2 soft flour tortillas

Method

Step 1

To make the salsa, slice the kernels from 1 corn on the cob and place in a pan of salted water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Drain and leave to one side.

Step 2

Finely chop 1 shallot and cook gently in a pan with 1 tbsp of the olive or rapeseed oil, for 1 minute. Add ¼ finely chopped red pepper or 1 small finely chopped romero pepper, 1 finely chopped green or red chilli and some seasoning, then fry for 2-3 minutes, until just softening but not browning. Remove from the heat.

Step 3

Add the remaining 1 tbsp of olive or rapeseed oil to the pan and toss through the sweetcorn. Squeeze in the juice of ½ lime, season again and stir through the chopped coriander.

Step 4

Heat 1 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil in a separate pan and lightly fry 2 eggs, one by one, for 2-3 minutes, seasoning halfway.

Step 5

Heat the grill or oven and briefly warm the tortillas. Transfer to 2 warmed plates, add an egg on top and spoon over the salsa.