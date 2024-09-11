Tortilla with corn salsa
I always keep some flour tortillas in my freezer for a rainy day or whenever my daughter fancies a Mexican-style breakfast. Soft tortillas can be topped with a variety of brunch ingredients, such as chopped chorizo and oily fried eggs, or even fresher options such as prawns. For this dish, I’ve stuck to a more traditional Mexican theme with corn and a bit of heat, inspired by my daughter.
Overview
Prep time
15 mins
Cook time
12 mins
Serves
2
Ingredients
For the salsa
1 corn on the cob
1 shallot
2 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil
¼ red pepper or 1 small romero pepper, trimmed and finely chopped
1 green or red chilli, finely chopped, seeds and all
juice of ½ lime
small bunch of coriander, chopped
To assemble
1 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil
2 eggs (you can use hen or duck eggs)
2 soft flour tortillas
Method
Step 1
To make the salsa, slice the kernels from 1 corn on the cob and place in a pan of salted water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Drain and leave to one side.
Step 2
Finely chop 1 shallot and cook gently in a pan with 1 tbsp of the olive or rapeseed oil, for 1 minute. Add ¼ finely chopped red pepper or 1 small finely chopped romero pepper, 1 finely chopped green or red chilli and some seasoning, then fry for 2-3 minutes, until just softening but not browning. Remove from the heat.
Step 3
Add the remaining 1 tbsp of olive or rapeseed oil to the pan and toss through the sweetcorn. Squeeze in the juice of ½ lime, season again and stir through the chopped coriander.
Step 4
Heat 1 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil in a separate pan and lightly fry 2 eggs, one by one, for 2-3 minutes, seasoning halfway.
Step 5
Heat the grill or oven and briefly warm the tortillas. Transfer to 2 warmed plates, add an egg on top and spoon over the salsa.