'Totally changed my 64-year-old skin': This face-quenching serum is just $10

Many of us struggle with visible signs of aging like hyperpigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, dullness ... well, you get the picture. It can be a tough — and expensive! — job to sort through the plethora of lotions, potions and serums on the market that can help alleviate these issues. But what if one $10 serum could really make a difference?

That's what Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum does, shoppers say: turns back the hands of time (visually, at least) to inject needed hydration into skin. And we can't help but reiterate: It's only $10!

The star ingredient here is hyaluronic acid, which is well-known for its skin-loving properties. It's widely used in beauty products that aim to help skin retain moisture and reduce signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. With routine use, the serum can help increase cell turnover, brighten skin and make it appear more youthful and dewy.

Our resident beauty whiz, Jennifer Romolini, put it like this: "If you have dry, scaly skin, or simply want to plump up your oily or normal skin, this ultra-hydrating serum is for you." (And if you'd like to see some other anti-aging picks from our beauty experts, check out our list of best hyaluronic acid serums here.)

Nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers have given Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum a fresh-faced five-star rating.

One reviewer called the serum "the cream of the crop as hyaluronic acids go," adding, "This outshined all the brands I have used. It took my moisture levels to new heights and my skin loves it. A very faint, clean smell and you can't beat the price for the generous amount they give you. It is a winner. I have already subscribed and don't wish to ever be without it. This product and using an essence has totally changed my 64-year-old, wrinkled and parched skin."

"What's in this stuff?" marveled another user. "I've tried several hyaluronic acids and I must say that this is top-tier. I'm not sure what else is in this, but it works quickly. The lines in my 62-year-old forehead are plump and smooth. Buy it!"

"This is my favorite serum. It works," raved another devotee. "Keeps fine lines and forehead lines at bay. ... This is a staple because it gives an immediate, well-rested and better-hydrated glow to my face. I love that it actually absorbs flawlessly, so you can apply primer and makeup afterward without pilling in the a.m. It also, and most importantly, improves my 40-year-old texture and wrinkles. I can tell when I miss a few days. … Get this, use it daily, and use the extra $20 you used to spend on more expensive serums to buy their depuffing eye masks (also a huge fan)." We are too!

One five-star shopper noted a single qualm with the serum: "My only complaint is the squirt nozzle. I wish it was a dropper. Sometimes if you're not careful, it will squirt in a weird direction, so you have to aim in the palm of your hand."

