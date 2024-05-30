Trader Joe’s Discontinued Our Favorite Seasonal Snack and We’re Devastated

Say it ain't so!

Before we begin, is everyone sitting down? You might want to be because this news just about ruined our day—and maybe even our whole summer. Yes, that’s dramatic, but when you find out your favorite snack is discontinued, it’s okay to be a little dramatic.

I won’t hold you in suspense: Trader Joe’s Patio Potato Chips are apparently gone for good.

If you, like us, have been checking your local Trader Joe’s store weekly, hoping to find a bag with those silly little potato chip characters staring back at you, it seems the hunt is over. The seasonal snack, which typically hits shelves during the summer, has been discontinued.

We know you’re probably thinking, “Maybe they’re delayed,” or “Not all the seasonal summer products have hit shelves yet.” While that might have been the case in 2023 when TJ’s brought the zesty mix of Sea Salt & Vinegar, Delicious Dill, Homestyle Ketchup, and Smokin’ Sweet BBQ chips back later in the summer, Trader Joe’s employees have confirmed that they will not be back in 2024 at all.

TJ’s hasn’t discontinued its beloved Patio Chips because fans didn’t like them, but rather out of necessity. Its potato chip supplier, reportedly Covered Bridge Potato Chips out of Canada, suffered a devastating fire earlier this year that burned the entire plant to the ground. Luckily, all the employees evacuated safely, but the building could not be saved, according to CBC.

A moderator in the Trader Joe’s subReddit confirmed that the chips had been discontinued for the 2024 season as a result.

“Originally around 5/8 [of] Trader Joe’s QIL (Quick Item Lookup) [were] showing that the Patio Chips would be coming back in June, but that was updated a couple of days later to say that they will not be returning after all,” Reddit user CookieButterLovers posted.

The information was also verified on Instagram by @traderjoeslist, who posted a video of TJ’s internal system, which read, “Production issues - Plant burned down - WILL NOT RETURN.”

“This made me revert to [the] fetal position immediately. I did not realize how much of my happiness was banking on their return until this moment. I’ve been checking every trip, for the last 6+ weeks. This one hurts,” Reddit user stella420xx commented on the news.

What About Trader Joe's Other Summer Snacks?

And, it seems that’s not the only bad news TJ’s snackers have to endure, because Covered Bridge Potato Chips might have been the manufacturer of Chips in a Pickle and Dark Russet Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips, too. It would make sense, considering that TJ’s isn’t advertising either of those potato chips on its website at the moment.

Additionally, Reddit user MostlyMicroPlastic, who seems to be a crew member, posted photos of TJ’s system showing both of the snacks listed as “Coming Soon,” claiming supplier delays with an unknown ETA. It might be likely that those chips arrive later this season, but if Covered Bridge was the only manufacturer, we wouldn’t hold our breath.

There is some silver lining, though, MostlyMicroPlastic mentioned that while the chips are not making an appearance this year, Trader Joe’s is “sourcing a new supplier for next year.” While we were unable to confirm if this is true, we’d like to hope that after customers’ reaction to the discontinuation news, TJ’s will make an effort to bring the Patio Potato Chips back to us again.

For now, if you’re looking to solve your Patio Potato Chip craving, you have a few options. While there is really nothing like the mix of four potato chip flavors in one bag, something like the all-dressed chip, which is essentially the entire bag of Patio chips in one bite, could suffice. Aldi sells a version of all-dressed chips during the summer, and sometimes, you can find Deep River Snacks’ All Dressed Up chips at grocery stores or even TJ Maxx for a limited time.

Hey Lay's, just a suggestion, but now would probably be a pretty good time to bring back your All-Dressed chips, too.

