National Fried Chicken Day is Saturday: Here's where to find food deals and discounts

Fried chicken is among Americans' most favored dishes, so it makes sense there's a National Fried Chicken Day – and it's happening Saturday, July 6.

Only a few foods are preferred over fried chicken in the U.S.: hamburgers, french fries and grilled cheese sandwiches, according to YouGov's regularly updated list of The Most Popular American Dishes. Fried chicken earned 83% popularity among Americans – tied with the cheeseburger – compared to the hamburger (at 85%) and french fries and grilled cheese (at 84% each).

There's no known origin for National Fried Chicken Day, the National Day Calendar site says, and no explanation on the National Today site, either.

Regardless, if you want to celebrate this made-up holiday on Saturday, plenty of fast-food spots and restaurants have deals and specials to tempt you. Many of them will also have promotions later this month for National Chicken Finger Day (July 27) and National Chicken Wing Day (July 29).

Remember to check the social media accounts of your local favorite eating spots for National Fried Chicken Day deals, too.

A cook dumps freshly fried chicken onto a tray as diners gather at Frenchy's Chicken, a Houston-based restaurant chain that received a shoutout in Beyoncé’s blockbuster “Renaissance” film, on Dec 12, 2023, in Houston, TX.

Fried chicken: Vote for your favorite fast food fried chicken.

Burger King: Get a free sandwich on National Fried Chicken Day

For National Fried Chicken Day on Saturday, July 6, members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich with a purchase of $5 or more.

Burger King's Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich.

Get KFC gear, plus deals on chicken nuggets and sandwiches

If National Fried Chicken Day automatically brings KFC to mind, the restaurant chain has some new swag for you.

KFC teamed with pop culture-themed merchandise site Boxlunch on a new KFC collection including a KFC bucket crossbody bag ($79.90), windbreaker (currently 20% off, $51.92), reversible chicken bucket hat (20% off, $23.12) and fanny pack ($44.90). You can enter to win the entire collection on the BoxLunch website.

KFC has teamed with pop culture-themed merchandise site Boxlunch on a new KFC collection of clothing, hats, bags and accessories.

Also, if you are craving some KFC on National Fried Chicken Day, there are deals including 50% off chicken sandwiches (excluding the Chicken Little Sandwich; must redeem the offer by clicking the applicable banner before you checkout). Other deals include a free 10-piece order of Saucy Nuggets with purchase of $10 or more and 50-piece order of nuggets for $25. All deals only on kfc.com and the KFC app at participating locations (limit 1 per transaction).

Popeyes' free Boneless Wings deal

Members of Popeyes Rewards loyalty program can get a free 6-piece order of boneless wings with a $10 purchase through July 14 (good on Popeyes.com or the Popeyes App only; valid on Popeyes delivery, too. Delivery terms and fees apply.)

The restaurant chain made boneless wings a permanent menu item June 25; flavors include Classic, Honey Lemon Pepper, Signature Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet 'N Spicy, and Roasted Garlic Parmesan.

The chain also says it has been using bots on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, to send thousands of codes to those who spoke out against boneless wings after the chain added the dish to its menu. The codes can be redeemed Saturday, July 6, for a free 6-piece order of Boneless Wings with any purchase made on the Popeyes website or app.

Popeyes has made boneless wings a permanent menu item. Flavors include Classic, Honey Lemon Pepper, Signature Hot, Honey BBQ, Sweet 'N Spicy, and Roasted Garlic Parmesan.

More National Fried Chicken Day deals

Angry Chickz: The California-based fast casual restaurant chain has a special of $3 sliders on Saturday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Big Buns: For National Fried Chicken Day, get $3 off chicken sandwiches at the Northern Virginia chain. Choices include the Fricken Good Fried Chicken, BYOC and Shirlington Hot Fried Chicken Sammies.

Birdcall: The Denver-founded chain – 14 restaurants in three states – will be offering a $1 Original Chicken sandwich all day on Saturday, July 6, in store. (Use the promo code “ChickenDay”; limit one per guest.)

Bonchon: The fast-casual Asian fusion chain is adding a new item, the Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich, to its permanent menu on Saturday, July 6. Served on a warm brioche bun, the chicken breast is double-fried to make it extra crispy and comes with Soy Garlic, Spice, or Korean BBQ sauce. Also served with coleslaw and fries.

Jack in the Box: Current and new members of the Jack Pack loyalty program can get a free chicken sandwich with a purchase of $1 or more. Choices include Jack’s Spicy Chicken, Homestyle Ranch Chicken Club and Grilled Chicken Sandwich. To get the deal, sign up in the Jack app or on jackinthebox.com.

Jollibee: Get two free pieces of Chickenjoy fried chicken with every 10-piece bucket ordered online from the Asian restaurant chain through July 10 (use the code NFCD2024 at checkout).

Pollo Campero: For National Fried Chicken Day, the fast-food chain is giving users of its app a $5 credit to use from Friday to Sunday, July 5– 7. You can also still order Pollo Campero's Fourth of July Bundle (available until July 7), which with 50 pieces of chicken, three sides, 26 rolls or tortillas (order online; price varies by location).

The fast-casual Asian fusion chain Bonchon is adding a new item, the Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich, to its menu.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Fried Chicken Day 2024: Food deals at KFC, Popeyes and more