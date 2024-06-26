Travis Kelce reveals surprising insight into Princess Charlotte’s real personality

Travis Kelce has opened up about his partner Taylor Swift’s meet and greet with the royal family and revealed plenty of details about Princess Charlotte’s “adorable” personality.

The athlete chatted about the meeting in the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, where they discussed saying hello to Prince William and his two eldest children, George and Charlotte.

The family loved Taylor’s concert at Wembley Stadium on 21 June, and saw Taylor before the three-hour show. Speaking about the sweet moment, Jason said: “I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so [expletive] adorable. Like, I cannot.

Travis added: “She was, she was a superstar.”

George and Charlotte could not have looked happier at when they were captured taking a selfie with the star (The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Jason continued: “I don't know. Maybe it's because I have three girls now.” Travis continued: “She had fire to her. She was asking questions… I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal… Encourage them to take a lead in the conversation.”

Travis attended all three of Taylor’s shows at Wembley and made his very own appearance on night three when he joined the singer’s dancers on stage to carry her to a sofa and ‘revive’ her after her performance of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce during the Eras Tour (Getty Images)

Fans loved the moment, with one writing: “There is something extremely poetic about Travis Kelce carrying Taylor Swift away after her heart was shattered.” Another person added: “So the 3x Super Bowl champion tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in front of Paul McCartney and 89k in London. A real sentence. Of all the timelines, this is the greatest. Long live Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce.”

They also discussed meeting Prince William, with Travis saying: “They were an absolute delight to meet. Wasn't sure if I was supposed to, like, bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand… We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the pond.”

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce kisses girlfriend and singer Taylor Swift following victory vs San Francisco 49ers (Erick W. Rasco)

After admitting that Jason addressed William as ‘Your Royal Highness,’ Travis joked: “I've never seen you give someone that much respect. You put your beer, like, 10 feet away from you.”

Taylor was thrilled that the royal family attended the concert, and shared a selfie of them on Instagram, writing: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

Kate Middleton with Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the swimming during the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Getty)

An insider revealed to HELLO! that the Wales’ were running late on the day, saying: ”They had a nightmare getting in, they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early.

"They only had 25 minutes to spare so had a quick meet and greet and then went up to their box before the show, and there was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long.”