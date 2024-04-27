Tregaron meat vending machines get the green light

Meat vending machines at Tregaron cattle market will be stocked daily [Getty Images]

Plans for meat vending machines have been given the green light by councillors.

Abbatoir Cig Oen Caron sought permission from the Ceredigion local authority to put two of them at Tregaron cattle market.

It said they would be stocked daily to suit the demand of customers.

The application said: "The aim is to create a dedicated space to sell their produce to the local community which originates from the local area."

The application was conditionally approved by planners.