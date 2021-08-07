These 'exceptional' Bluetooth earbuds are just $49 right now on Amazon

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Tribit Flybuds 3 Wireless Earbuds are Amazon shopper-approved. Image via Tribit.

Looking to upgrade your audio without breaking the bank? If so, we've found a pair of headphones on Amazon Canada that shoppers are loving.

The Tribit Flybuds 3 Wireless Earbuds are an affordable pair of Bluetooth earbuds — and better yet, they are currently 45 per cent off.

Save 45% on the Tribit Flybuds 3 Wireless Earbuds. Image via Amazon.

The details

On sale now for just $49, the Tribit Flybuds 3 Wireless Earbuds let you enjoy immersive sound whether you’re listening to your favourite playlists, audiobooks, phone calls or streaming movies. They also feature a water-resistant design that makes them a great choice for hitting the gym.

A long-lasting battery delivers up to 100 hours of listening time on a single charge, and an innovative charging case can even be used as a power bank for your smartphone when you’re on the go.

Touch commands let you play, pause, and skip tracks and answer/end or reject a call with just a quick tap of your finger. Each pair of Bluetooth earbuds also comes with six sets of ear tips and three sizes of ear fins for a customizable fit.

What shoppers are saying

So far these wireless earbuds have earned a 4.3-star rating from more than 700 customer reviews, with top marks for their “exceptional” battery life and sound quality. They’ve even been called “incredible for the price,” with one reviewer even going so far as dubbing them the “best budget earbuds on Amazon.”

Reviewers have shared that the earbuds are “very comfortable and secure,” since they can be worn for hours at a time without any discomfort. Their customizable fit is a major selling feature too, since you’re able to adjust the Tribit Flybuds 3 Wireless Earbuds to size.

Shoppers have noted that the touch control is a little lacking on these wireless earbuds, especially since you’re not able to control the volume through the earbuds themselves and must use your device instead.

Verdict

At just $49, the Tribit Flybuds 3 Wireless Earbuds are definitely a steal of a deal and deliver on their promise of a long-lasting battery life. However, you’ll want to keep your smartphone or laptop close by in case you need to adjust your volume while they’re in use.

