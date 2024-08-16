We tried the new Dyson V15s Detect Submarine — here's what we thought

When my old vacuum cleaner broke, I suddenly found myself in the market for a new cordless design — and thought Dyson's new V15s Detect Submarine would be a great choice for cleaning my three-storey house with ease.

Why? This clever cordless design does more than just vacuum carpets: it also washes hard floors with clean water — a bonus if you love to mop straight after vacuuming like I do. While I have never tried a Dyson vacuum cleaner before (I'm a big fan of their tower fans), I knew I was in safe hands.

The V15s Detect Submarine is an expensive purchase (just shy of £800), so I tried and tested it to see if it's really worth the money.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine: top features

• A motorised wet roller head: the ultimate time-saver, you can vacuum and mop by simply changing heads. It's been engineered to leave your floors looking sparkly clean without any streaks.

• An LED screen: this cleverly reports performance in real time, letting you know about battery life, power modes, and maintenance alerts.

• A vacuum head that illuminates dust: one of my favourite features which reveals twice as much invisible dust on hard floors.

• Hair screw tool with anti-tangle technology: long hair ends up everywhere, from bathroom tiles to hardwood floors. But this model from Dyson boasts a conical brush bar which spirals hair into the bin in seconds.

• 60-minute run time: the cordless V15s Detect Submarine provides brilliant power for homes in a light, more manoeuvrable format. The best part? You can clean for up to 60 minutes without worrying where to find the next plug. This is all thanks to Dyson's advanced seven-cell battery, which provides fade-free power for whole-home deep cleaning.

Putting the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine to the test: pros

Clever fluffy optic cleaner head

I recently replaced laminate with tiles in my hallway, but keeping them clean is no easy feat. What I love about the V15s Detect Submarine is its clever Fluffy Optic cleaner head — a soft cleaner head that illuminates the particles you can't normally see. It's perfect for hard flooring, such as tiles, laminate, LVT or vinyl. I thought I had clean floors, but the light certainly put me to shame!

As well as protecting my tiles from scratch marks (something I was nervous about), the head illuminates dust particles to ensure you vacuum every single speck of dirt. This is by far one of my favourite features — it has made cleaning a breeze.

Wet roller head

A mop and vacuum in one? I'm sold. This is Dyson's first design to incorporate motorised mopping, designed to handle both wet and dry spills. Unlike regular mops, it works hard to pick up liquids, debris and tough stains (great for busy kitchens). I'm a big fan of my Shark Klik n' Flip Automatic Steam Mop, but what I love about this design is that you can vacuum and mop easily using the same smart piece of tech.

However, attaching the mop head is a little fiddly, so I recommend having the instructions to hand. It was trickier to build than I expected.

Easy-to-clean parts

It's always a bonus when a vacuum is easy to clean. Unlike traditional vacuums that come with bags, this Dyson design has a no-touch bin-emptying function that hygienically ejects dust and debris into your bin.

Another plus for me is that many of the parts can be easily washed to remove dust build-up. The wet roller head is easily disassembled so you can wash it in warm water.

Power

Anyone with long hair (or pets) will know the importance of a powerful vacuum. One thing I love about the V15s Detect Submarine is its three power modes: auto mode intelligently adapts to your flooring needs, eco mode provides a longer run time for bigger cleans and boost mode is engineered for short, intensive cleaning. The design has been created to capture microscopic particles, as well as allergens, mould spores, dust mites, and pet dander.

I use auto mode, but boost mode is very good for hard-to-clean areas. The only downside to boost mode is that it's very loud.

Putting the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine to the test: cons

Not freestanding

Like many cordless Dyson vacuums, the V15s Detect Submarine doesn't stand up on its own. While it comes with a wall-mounted charging dock, this means permanently attaching it to your wall rather than placing it out of sight. I like to keep my cleaning supplies (vacuum included) in a cupboard, so found this a little frustrating. It also makes it harder for people who are renting as you have to drill the stand into a wall.

It doesn't run without holding down the trigger

I was quite surprised to learn you need to hold the trigger down the entire time for the vacuum to work. Even after researching, I couldn't find a way to clean without a constant trigger press. Not ideal when you're vacuuming the entire house.



Quite high-tech

The vacuum comes with a lot of parts. While this is not necessarily a bad thing, it can feel overwhelming at first (I had to Google which part to use where). It probably isn't the best vacuum if you're after something simple.

Putting the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine to the test: the verdict

I've tried many vacuum cleaners: from large and bulky to small and neat, all with multi-functional features (including the ever-reliable Henry Vacuum). But what did I really make of the brand new V15 Detect Submarine? From its submarine mopping design to state-of-the-art suction, it's a top dust-buster and my favourite so far.

