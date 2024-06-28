Trying to stay cool for Fourth of July fireworks in Fort Worth? How to beat the heat

Family and friends gathering for Fourth of July celebrations in Fort Worth next week will need to plan accordingly for the summer heat.

North Texas recorded its first 100-degree day of the year this week and it’s been sweltering ever since. The National Weather Service forecast is showing highs around triple digits every day during the first week of July.

As Independence Day approaches, North Texans have plenty of options around the Metroplex to watch free firework shows. For those looking to stock up on groceries before the holiday, make sure check to what businesses around Fort Worth will be open.

The heat will be a huge factor on the Fourth of July. Here are a few tips on how to beat the heat:

What are the symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke?

Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke are prevalent during Texas summers, and can be dangerous.

Heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion occurs through excessive sweating and is the body’s response to excessive loss of water and salt. Eventually, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, the deadlier version of the two.

Here’s what heat exhaustion symptoms look like, according to the NWS:

Heavy sweating

Tiredness

Weak pulse

Dizziness

Fainting and vomiting

If someone is experiencing these symptoms, here’s what to do:

Move to a cooler area

Loosen clothing

Sip cool water

Seek medical help if symptoms do not improve

Heat stroke

Heat stroke is the deadliest heat-related illness and occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature.

When heat stroke occurs, the body’s temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 minutes. This can lead to permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency care.

Here’s what heat stroke symptoms look like, according to the NWS:

Throbbing headache

Confusion

Fainting

Nausea and dizziness

Rapid and strong pulse

If someone is experiencing these symptoms, here’s what to do:

Call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately

Move to a cooler area that’s air-conditioned

Use cool clothes to reduce body temperature

Do not give them fluids

What are a few ways to stay cool while outside in Texas?

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has detailed a few ways for folks to stay cool while outdoor this summer.

Here’s how to beat the heat:

Hydrate- Drink at least 16 ounces of water for every hour outside. This will help prevent dehydration.

Wear sunscreen- Apply an underground amount of sunscreen or sunblock when stepping outside. Make sure to reapply every couple hours and after swimming or sweating.

Dress cool- Wearing light, loose-fitting and breathable clothes can help the body stay cool while in the sun. Wearing a hat can help, along with wearing breathable shoes.

Eat salty- Food helps keep energy up and relapses the salt lost from sweating. Snacking on salty foods such as jerky, trail mix, granola and dried fruit is a good way to nourish the body.

Buddy awareness- While outdoors, it’s important to be with people who can look after each other and watch for heat illness symptoms.

How to take care of pets during the Texas summer heat

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas has laid out a few ways to keep furry friends safe the next couple months.

Here’s how to take care of pets during the summer: