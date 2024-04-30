TSA PreCheck enrollment now available through Clear at these airports

Travelers can now enroll for the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck program at Clear locations in three airports as the Department of Homeland Security expands the ways to sign up.

“The TSA PreCheck trusted traveler program enables vetted, low-risk travelers to move through security more efficiently,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Additional enrollment providers make it easier for the public to enroll and enjoy a seamless travel experience.”

Orlando International Airport (MCO), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Sacramento International Airport (SMF) will be the first locations to allow PreCheck enrollment at Clear sites.

More information is available on the TSA’s precheck webpage.

A previous third-party expansion for PreCheck enrollment allowed travelers to enroll at Staples, the office supply store.

Clear is a privately run program that allows travelers to use biometrics to further expedite their security screening.

“TSA PreCheck with enrollment by CLEAR provides a fast and efficient airport experience,” CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said in a statement. “This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours and other benefits.”

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

