These unique Airbnbs come with grand pianos

Looking for an Airbnb with a piano in London? You can stop the search as we've selected our favourite holiday rentals with the musical instrument.

Whether it's Airbnbs with chef's kitchens, or beach cottages, the rental website's got you covered thanks to its unique categories.



The Airbnbs with pianos category is a selection of accommodation with the instrument in city homes and country houses around the UK (or the world, if that's where your search takes you). To help you bring more music into your next city break, we thought we'd take a tour of the most stylish pads with pianos in London – from Hackney to Wimbledon.



Whether you're learning to play, are a seasoned musician or simply appreciate the instrument's beauty, holiday rentals with pianos are the stylish, photogenic feature to look for in a holiday home this year.

Check out some of our favourites in London, from townhouses to penthouses with grand pianos...

Hackney

Spend your days playing the classic white instrument at this Airbnb with a piano in London's capital of cool, Hackney. The piano sits proudly in a sun-lit corner of the living room, the perfect place to find inspiration. The host is a musician so you'll find an extensive vinyl collection here too and there's a hanging egg chair overlooking the courtyard so you can pop your headphones on and relax in utter comfort.

Sleeps: 4

Wimbledon

On a quiet, tree-lined street in Wimbledon stands this stunning Airbnb with a piano. It was originally a traditional five-bedroom Victorian house, but has been extensively renovated by award-winning architect Laura Hammett to create a three-bedroom home that unites classic and contemporary beautifully. Every inch is immaculate, featuring marble work surfaces, a bespoke wooden dining table, heated herringbone parquet flooring, bespoke cabinetry and, of course, a grand piano.

Sleeps: 6

Notting Hill

Have an entire Notting Hill townhouse to yourself when you book this Airbnb with a piano in one of London's most fashionable districts. The elegant house has the marble kitchen, piano, and roll-top bath synonymous with grand places to stay in the capital, with the four bedrooms making it the ideal space for a break with family or friends.

Sleeps: 8

Marylebone

With its own private spa facilities in the basement, a roof terrace, and projectors for your own cinema experience, the piano isn't the only luxurious feature in this five-floor Regent's Park pad. The six bedrooms make it perfect for a large family gathering or a group of couples. Its location is great too as it is close to the park, restaurants and shops that attract many well-heeled Londoners.

Sleeps: 12

Brixton

This quirky, characterful home in south London is ideal for anyone looking to enjoy a city break with a musical twist. Its Yamaha C3 grand piano is a crowning glory, with more entertainment on offer from a laser projector and eight-foot screen. Outside, all the delights of Brixton are nearby, including some great restaurants and live music venues, as well as a local pub – though not a whisper of this will be heard from your cocoon of tranquillity on a quiet road.

Sleeps: 5

Marylebone

A beautiful spot in Marylebone, this Airbnb is a modern five-bedroom house spread over three grand floors for a spacious, quiet stay. There are three bathrooms – including one en-suite – and a lovely kitchen with bar seating and a round table, so there's plenty of room for sociable meals. The living area is a highlight, with vast windows and a beautiful piano. One bedroom even has its own balcony, so you can look out on London and soak up the best of the city.

Sleeps: 12

