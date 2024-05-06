Visit Guernsey launches new history and heritage routes

Visit Guernsey has launched five new history and heritage themed routes ahead of Liberation Day and for the anniversary of D-Day.

The tourism organisation said the routes were themed around subjects such as invasion, occupation, coastal memories, and liberation.

It said the latest routes were part of a two-year-focus on its World War Two heritage, culminating in the 80-year anniversary of Liberation Day next year.

App users can access five routes which include three walking itineraries, a cycling itinerary, and driving itinerary, Visit Guernsey said.

'Truly immersed'

"App users will be able to explore some of the most historically significant spots on the island, brought to life with video content from local residents recalling their war-time experiences," Visit Guernsey said.

It said images from World War Two and present day, which shows the dramatic contrast, would also be available.

New information boards have been installed along each route, with QR codes linking to more content on its website.

The organisation said users would be able to be "truly immersed" in the site they are visiting.

