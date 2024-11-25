Walking pneumonia cases are on the rise in Canada and the U.S.: What signs and symptoms should I look out for?

Canadian physicians are reporting an increase in walking pneumonia cases in young children, but it could be risky for seniors and people with chronic conditions.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

Walking pneumonia is on the rise for children in Canada and the U.S. Should seniors be worried? (Image via Getty Images)

Walking pneumonia cases are on the rise in Canada and the United States. Although not monitored by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the U.S Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) has reported an increase in cases of mycoplasma pneumonia (also known as atypical pneumonia or walking pneumonia colloquially), since early spring.

According to the Canadian Press, doctors across Canada have also been noticing a spike in cases of walking pneumonia, particularly in young children.

“The numbers are increasing and we're seeing more severe cases where people need to be admitted to hospital and have some complications,” Dr. Earl Robin, an infectious disease division director at Montreal Children’s Hospital told the outlet.

Similarly, CTV News reports hospitals in British Columbia and Ontario have noted a similar surge in walking pneumonia cases in children and people under 20.

But what is walking pneumonia, and how do you know if you have it? Keep reading to learn more, including whether adults and seniors are at risk.

What is walking pneumonia?

"Walking pneumonia" is a non-medical term that refers to a mild case of pneumonia. According to the American Lung Association, the more appropriate term would be mycoplasma pneumonia or atypical pneumonia, which is caused by molds, viruses and bacteria like Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

Pneumonia is a lung infection that causes the airways to become inflammed and the air sacs to fill with fluid or puss. It's a serious health condition that can require hospitalization. People with walking pneumonia can still go about their day to day activities, which is where the term "walking pneumonia" comes from.

Walking pneumonia symptoms can be very mild. People are usually able to continue about their day-to-day activities. (Image via Getty Images)

Walking pneumonia is contagious. You can spread walking pneumonia up to four weeks before you exhibit any symptoms.

What are the symptoms of walking pneumonia?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, walking pneumonia can feel like you have a bad cold or flu. Symptoms can include:

Sore throat

Chest pain

Low-grade fever (38 degrees Celsius)

Chills

Cough

Sneezing

Headache

Fatigue

Walking pneumonia is very contagious. You can spread walking pneumonia by water droplets, coughing or sneezing up to four weeks before you exhibit any symptoms.

How do I know if I have walking pneumonia?

Walking pneumonia symptoms mirror those of the cold or flu. Since many people can continue with their day-to-day activities, many might not consider their ailments to be more than a cold virus.

Aside from visiting your healthcare provider for a proper diagnosis, you can tell whether you have walking pneumonia, a cough or a cold by how long your symptoms last and if they become progressively worse.

Most colds go away within a week or 10 days. If you're still feeling well or have noticed that your cough, chest discomfort and other symptoms have worsened, consider visiting your healthcare provider. Your doctor can order tests to determine whether you require antibiotics, which can help prevent your symptoms from progressing into a more serious form of pneumonia.

Who is at risk for walking pneumonia?

Although Canadian physicians are reporting an increase in walking pneumonia cases in children, seniors and people with chronic health conditions like asthma, emphysema, kidney or disease, are particularly vulnerable.

According to the CDC, walking pneumonia is common in schools, college dorms, nursing homes and healthcare settings. Wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of walking pneumonia to high risk individuals.

Nursing homes, colleges and hospitals are all high-risk areas for developing walking pneumonia. (Image via Getty Images)

How is walking pneumonia diagnosed?

Walking pneumonia can be diagnosed through blood tests bacterial cultures to test for mycoplasma bacteria. Doctors can also diagnose walking pneumonia through a physical exam or X-ray, however many people may not receive a diagnosis because they consider their symptoms too mild to visit their healthcare provider.

How is walking pneumonia treated?

Walking pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics if the cause of the illness is bacterial. According to the Cleveland Clinic, some people may have walking pneumonia caused by a virus, in which case the virus needs to run its course. Over the counter medications can help ease discomfort from walking pneumonia symptoms.

The American Lung Association notes that some people may experience a lingering cough for “weeks or months after treatment.”

Be sure to visit your healthcare provider if your symptoms worsen or don’t improve over time.

Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.