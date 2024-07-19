Walmart Is Adding This Popular Regional Pizza Chain to More Than 90 of Its Locations

Pizza lovers rejoice!

Food & Wine / Walmart / Getty Images

Walmart shoppers will soon be able to pick up a pizza on their way out of the store — and they won’t have to walk through the frozen foods aisle to do it. Popular Texas-based Mr. Gatti’s Pizza just announced that it will be opening 92 restaurants in Walmart stores across four different states, with the first dozen pie shops set to open before the end of the year.

Walmart reached out to Mr. Gatti’s about partnering with the Texas-based chain and the first 12 stores will open in Walmart locations in north Texas and southern Oklahoma, before expanding to Walmarts in Louisiana and Oklahoma. (Although it’s good to note that Mr. Gatti’s hasn’t ruled out expanding to Walmarts nationwide, either.)

Related: Walmart Is Dropping 300 New Grocery Items Full of ‘Unique Culinary Flavors’ as Part of Its ‘Bettergoods’ Lineup

“We’ve been vocal for years now about our ambitious growth goals, and this partnership with Walmart enables us to accelerate our expansion into new areas while continuing to strengthen our presence in familiar communities, bolstering our legacy for long-term success, one slice at a time,” Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti’s Pizza said in a statement provided to Food and Wine. “We are proud to recognize that Mr. Gatti’s and Walmart share the same customers, so we believe this is a winning combination to better serve our communities.”

The in-store Mr. Gatti’s restaurants will offer pizza, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Counter service and seating areas will also be available in case people need to take a break when they hit the halfway point of their shopping list. Walmart customers can also order through the Mr. Gatti’s app for pickup on the way out of the store, and the restaurants will be offering local delivery.

Related: Dessert-Inspired Cup Noodles Were Not on Our 2024 Bingo Card, but Here We Are

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in our stores to enhance our customers’ shopping experience,” Amy White, the senior manager of business development at Walmart, added. “This collaboration not only aligns with our commitment to offering diverse and high-quality options but also supports our goal of creating a one-stop destination for all our customers’ needs. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on our communities.”

The restaurant that became Mr. Gatti’s Pizza was opened 60 years ago in Stephensville, Texas. Its founder, James Eure, had planned to open a hamburger joint that served pizza on the side, but the pizza proved to be so popular, that it quickly became the main event. His restaurants were eventually called The Pizza Place, but after moving to Austin and opening five locations, he decided it needed a slightly more unique name. Eure went with Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, which was a reference to his wife Patricia’s maiden name.

With the chain’s planned expansion into Walmart, there are now over 230 “active and forthcoming locations” in Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.