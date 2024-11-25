Walmart Black Friday 2024 deals: The newest sales from Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Keurig and more

No need to stress about holiday shopping! We found the best Black Friday deals to buy now from vacuums to coffee makers. (Getty Images)

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Your menu is planned, decorating is just about complete and the cooking will start soon. Take one thing off your plate by starting your holiday shopping early. You don't need to wait for Black Friday to score big savings — tons of new Walmart Black Friday deals have just dropped on popular brands like Apple, Shark, Dyson, Ninja, HP, Keurig and more. Grab epic savings on hosting must-haves, stocking stuffers and a few goodies for yourself, too.

Our team of shopping experts pored over Walmart's Black Friday sales to bring you all the best discounts from the mega-retailer. Whether you're searching for a vacuum (this Shark bestseller is just $97 — that's over 50% off), a new air fryer (this 4-quart Ninja option is down to $59 from $89 and cheaper than you'll find it at Amazon!), or a flannel shirt for those upcoming cold days (this cozy one is a low $15), we’ve got your back. We even found a 55-inch smart TV for just $178 (we're getting one of those for every room in our house!) and a wild $129 deal on an HP laptop. Scroll down for our can't-miss Walmart Black Friday deals and start adding to your cart now.

As a reminder, the deals are currently only available to Walmart+ members. Everyone else gets access at 5pm today so mark those calendars! Our suggestion, though: Sign up for Walmart + now. Walmart is offering a 50% discount to join its annual membership — just in time to take advantage of all the goodies on offer.

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid-Flannel Shirt $14 $70 Save $56 Suit up for flannel season in style! This plaid button-down is the perfect addition to any autumnal wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering on warm days and chillier nights. Plus, it comes 14 different plaid shades — all for just $14. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $75 $320 Save $245 Don't let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader favorite is now down to $75. $75 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $36 $90 Save $54 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is just a fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Warm Leather and Amber Candle $5 $10 Save $5 If this time of year is calling for you to cozy up with a good book and a cuppa tea, you're not alone. But you know what can make this serene scene even better? The ideal seasonal candle. And as its name suggests, this candle gives off a warm and soothing scent, with color to match your decor. And it makes a lovely stocking stuffer. $5 at Walmart

Walmart JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $10 $25 Save $15 Believe it or not, not everyone wants a pricey pair of AirPods, especially when there are so many affordable options. These bestsellers — down to a super low $10! — have more than 9,000 five-star reviews, and customers rave about the sound quality and comfortable fit. In addition to black, they also come in lots of fun color options like red, teal and pink. $10 at Walmart

Time and Tru Time and Tru Crewneck Sweatshirt $10 $13 Save $3 Your leggings have met their new best friend, which you can score now for just 10 bucks in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Tineco A10-D Plus Cordless Stick Vac $99 $149 Save $50 This Tineco is a great choice if you want to keep your budget under $100. (On Amazon, it's $120.) It's top-notch at vacuuming edges and does a solid job at cleaning up bare floors while taking on debris from carpets. The run time is about 13 minutes on low mode and 11 minutes on high mode, and it has a color-coded light to warn you when the battery is about to run out. It's quiet and gets a top score for emissions test, which is helpful if you have allergies. $99 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer $59 $89 Save $30 This jack-of-all-trades performs four crucial kitchen functions: air-frying, roasting, reheating and dehydrating. The basket is deep enough to fit a slew of chicken chunks and easy to clean. If you're feeding a large brood, yes, you may be better served by a larger model, but this 4-quart option is ideal for singletons, couples or a pair of hungry, hungry housemates. It's $70 at Amazon. $59 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 Watch out, dirt! This top-seller with over 5,400 five-star fans is a powerhouse that swivels and swerves like an athlete, sucking up dirt, hair and dust (shout-out to the hardworking HEPA filter). Use the handheld nozzle to attack upholstery, stairs and curtains. This one's known to sell out fast, so scoop it up while you can. $97 at Walmart

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 At under 10 pounds, the Little Green is lightweight and easy to carry, yet still handles messes like a full-size machine. Its small size makes it easy to store away where no one will see. A best friend to pet owners, this cleaner will also even remove odors — and now it's a lovely $26 off. We love this customer's take: "Disgustingly satisfying and addicting. It works so well! Absolutely a must with children and pets." $98 at Walmart

Walmart Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac $80 $129 Save $49 This super sucker can easily tackle all terrains, from hardwood floors to rugs and carpets, with its powerful motor that can capture even the smallest particles of dirt and debris. This clean machine even has built-in sensors and multidirectional movement capabilities that make navigating stairs a breeze. Plus, you can control it on-the-go with the Ionvac smartphone app. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum $300 $520 Save $220 Dread having to lug around an obscenely heavy vacuum up and down the stairs? With the bestselling lightweight Dyson V8 Absolute stick vac, you don't have to. It's cordless, super sleek and transforms to a handheld with just the push of a button. A conical brush bar prevents hair from getting tangled around it (so you can clean pet beds and upholstery without fear of jamming). $300 at Walmart

Walmart Carote 17-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $65 $200 Save $135 Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune on a new set. These are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops, and nonstick so they're great for any at-home chef. $65 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 You'll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $49 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 This is your standard slow cooker, just a whole lot prettier. It has five preset functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, like all of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore products, it has gorgeous gold hardware and a sleek touchscreen. You won’t mind keeping this one out on the countertop. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Justlet Heated Blanket Electric Throw $23 $79 Save $56 As the temps outside start dipping below freezing, the best place in the world is to be curled up in a toasty, cozy space. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the fall and winter months. It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes. $23 at Walmart

Walmart Tripcomp 3-Piece Luggage Set $85 $400 Save $315 This lightweight hard-shell luggage set is everything you need to stay organized while getting away. Each case — a 20", a 24" and a 28" — has four-way spinner wheels and an adjustable handle for easy maneuvering, plus TSA-approved locks for added security. $85 at Walmart

Walmart HP Stream 14-Inch Laptop $129 $249 Save $120 Yes, it looks sharp, but more importantly, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Microsft 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use — work, school or just some end-of-day browsing. It's small, light, portable and down to a wild $129. Plus, it comes in two fun color options, blue and pink. At this price, you might want to pick up both. $129 at Walmart

Walmart Hisense 55-Inch UHD Roku Smart TV $178 SPECIAL BUY Who would've thought you could get a 55-inch TV for under $200? This is indeed one smart TV that will make a fantastic gift for the movie lover on your list (and also for yourself). It's loaded with over 8.3 million pixels that deliver more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080 high-def screen, and three high-speed HDMI inputs for the best connection to gaming consoles, set-top boxes, AV receivers and more. $178 at Walmart

Roku Roku Express HD Streaming Device $17 $29 Save $12 Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $17 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your WiFi. Soon you'll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. It makes a terrific gift as well. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation $89 $129 Save $40 There's a reason AirPods always sell out: They're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about AirPods Pro, but those cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound, are easy to use and just plain look great. What's more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven. Forty bucks off a pair of these stellar buds is music to our ears too. $89 at Walmart

Walmart Sofia Skinny Mid Rise Ankle Jeans $15 $25 Save $10 Finding the ideal pair of denim can be a tough task. Luckily, the Sofia Vergara jeans at Walmart have a hidden secret: A blend just the right amount of stretch to get you through your day. These slimming jeans tame your tummy thanks to a tapered skinny leg, curve-hugging silhouette and stretchy fabric that moves with you. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Big Chill Quilted Puffer Vest $15 $60 Save $45 For those days when you don't need a heavy coat, and those nights when you need as much layering as possible, here's a winner that keeps you away from the big chill. It's machine-washable and available in six colors including olive (pictured), blush and white, and sizes ranging from S-3X. $15 at Walmart

Crocs Crocs Unisex Baya Clog $35 $55 Save $20 It's hard to believe there was once a time when Crocs were a punchline because it's safe the say the world has fallen in love with this ultimate comfort shoe many times over. So much so that Crocs are now on trend for people of all ages, for both women and men. This pair brings all the comfort and joy — and, in some colors, a little bit of sparkle, too — just in time for holiday gifting. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Dome Crossbody Bag $64 $268 Save $204 A major rule when it comes to sale shopping? Always hit up the designer bag section. This crossbody bag — now over 75% off — holds all the essentials and is a compliment magnet in Michael Kors' signature logo pattern. Two pockets built into the purse's inner lining let you securely stash stuff like your phone and keys, then easily retrieve them without the dreaded rummaging. $64 at Walmart

Walmart Ifanze Portable Power Station $130 $700 Save $570 This little powerhouse is your ticket to storm preparedness, with four AC outlets, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a DC port and an automotive port. The LCD screen shows all operating statuses easily and timely. And since we're still in hurricane season this can be your best buddy. It's discounted by over 80% for Black Friday. $130 at Walmart

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $36 $60 Save $24 Fall storms can be windy and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size with a hand saw. This chain saw is lightweight and simple to use, but don't let the size fool you. With a six-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to handle most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won't accidentally start things up while carrying it. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Greenworks Portable Leaf Blower $139 $278 Save $139 Leaf blowers make raking a thing of the past, but many models are heavy, require corded power, blow off noxious exhaust or suffer from any number of other inconveniences. This pick, however, offers a lightweight, clean-running, cordless alternative that makes tackling the peskiest of yard chores a fall breeze. $139 at Walmart

Walmart Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel $140 $300 Save $160 While fresh snowfall can be a beautiful sight, it can quickly turn into a hassle when it blocks pathways and buries your car. Clearing it with an old-fashioned snow shovel can be a grueling, time-consuming task, but this cordless option is up to it. This cleans snow up to 13 inches wide and 6 inches deep and carries easily — and since it's cordless there's no need to try and find an outlet underneath that snow drift. $140 at Walmart