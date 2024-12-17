Walmart has the best holiday gifts under $25 that will arrive before Dec. 25

Shoppers at Walmart give this fragrance gift set 4.7 out of 5 stars, with many saying it's a great way to sample scents before committing to a signature.

"This was a Christmas gift for my preteen daughter," one customer commented. "This collection was perfect for her not knowing what she likes yet and gave her a variety of smells to choose from in smaller quantities. Great gift for someone if you don't know what smells they like."

Another added, "I got this as a gift for my mom, and she really loved all of the scents. They are decent-sized glass bottles for a sampler pack."