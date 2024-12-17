Walmart has the best holiday gifts under $25 that will arrive before Dec. 25
No one will ever know you purchased these budget-friendly treasures at the last minute.
The holidays are an annual excuse to celebrate those closest to you. While that calls for plenty of quality time and shared meals, gift-giving takes center stage.
Spoiling loved ones with presents is an undeniably fun tradition, but it can quickly become a pricey endeavor. The good news? You don’t need to spend a fortune to make the season special. With some creativity and smart shopping, you can find thoughtful, budget-friendly gifts that spread joy without maxing out your credit cards.
While giving gifts isn’t about the price tag, there’s no shame in wanting to impress those you love. Still, we're down to keep it a secret that you found the perfect gift for $25 or less. Our first stop to shop for budget-friendly holiday gifts? Walmart. Their selection has something for everyone, from the gadget guru to the baking enthusiast and even the notoriously hard-to-please teen. You'll give gifts that feel personal and special, all while keeping your wallet intact. They'll feel spoiled and your January bank statement will thank you. Happy holidays indeed!
Merkury Innovations Jellyfish LED Lamp
The Pioneer Woman 2-Quart Steel Tea Kettle
Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Women's Moc Toe Clog Slippers
Onn Small Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The Pioneer Woman Stoneware Serving Bowl
Mainstays 2.2-Quart Compact Air Fryer
Skullcandy Smokin' Buds XT Wireless Earbuds
Wrangler 4-Piece Packing Cube Set
WoodWick Ellipse Trilogy Scented Candle
Beautiful 5-Piece Kitchen Tool Set
Paris Hilton 4-Piece Coffret Set For Women By Paris Hilton
Huggle Wearable Blanket Hoodie
Enviro-Log KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog
This bestselling LED light reinvents the lava lamp with two realistic jellyfish gliding gracefully in a water-filled display. It transitions through multiple colors, to allow you to customize a calming and mesmerizing atmosphere. This cool and trendy gift comes brimming with enough wow factor to impress everyone from the most jaded tween to the sibling who has everything. Bonus? For the kid who still wants a nightlight but doesn't want to admit it, this has all sorts of grown-up appeal.
This top-rated Pioneer Woman tea kettle combines vintage looks and country charm with everyday functionality. Crafted from durable enamel-on-steel, it’s designed for stove-top use and has a 2-quart capacity, making it as practical as it is pretty. Adorned with a pretty floral pattern, this kettle is more than just a kitchen tool — it’s a show-stopping decorative accent that tea lovers will adore.
Cozy and stylish, these slip-ons have a traction sole for indoor and outdoor use — making them ideal for walking to the mailbox... or just walking to the kitchen. The gift of comfort is always a winner.
With an up to 10-hour battery life on a single charge, this colorful Bluetooth speaker can blast your favorite tunes inside, outside or wherever the party takes you. The tiny-but-mighty tech wonder has an impressive 33-foot range — and it’s even waterproof. Clocking in at under $15, this speaker has earned 4.6 out of 5 stars with more than 1,300 flawless reviews.
Gift them a heirloom-quality holiday serving dish courtesy of the Pioneer Woman. At under $20, this sizable serving bowl with handles is perfect for serving salads, pastas, sides and more. It’s sure to be a staple on the holiday table for years to come. Plus, it's dishwasher safe so even though it looks like an heirloom piece, cleanup will be a breeze.
A bestselling air fryer for less than $25? You better believe it. This compact kitchen appliance has a 2.2-quart capacity, making it ideal for space-conscious households. With 3,300+ five-star ratings, it has all the stuff you'd want: dishwasher-safe parts, auto shutoff for safety and a roomy basket for making fast work of dinner.
In our ever-connected world, everyone can use an extra set of earbuds — even Grandma. At under $20, these Skullcandy Bluetooth earbuds won’t break your budget. Boasting up to 20 hours of playtime, these comfortable buds are compatible with all Bluetooth devices — phones, computers, tablets, TVs, and beyond.
For the traveler on your list, give the gift of optimal vacation organization. This four-piece packing cube set by Wrangler helps keep their clothing, toiletries, souvenirs — basically anything — secure and easily accessible. These packing organizers have all the features they’ll love, including a top handle, a two-way zipper, and see-through webbing for finding items easily. Even TSA will be impressed.
A lovely, soothing candle is a classic gift for a reason. They can immediately transform a space to feel more elevated and cozy — plus, they smell terrific. This soy-wax option features a crackling wooden wick and three, layered scents that take you on a journey through a fragrant forest. The candle starts with a floral dahlia scent, fading into a spa-like lavender fragrance and finishes with a deep teak aroma,
New kitchen tools will surely be a welcome sight to anyone who cooks regularly. This neutral set from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line includes everything home cooks will need to whisk batter, flip fries and stir soups. All pieces are made from BPA-free materials and they're all dishwasher-safe, too.
Shoppers at Walmart give this fragrance gift set 4.7 out of 5 stars, with many saying it's a great way to sample scents before committing to a signature.
"This was a Christmas gift for my preteen daughter," one customer commented. "This collection was perfect for her not knowing what she likes yet and gave her a variety of smells to choose from in smaller quantities. Great gift for someone if you don't know what smells they like."
Another added, "I got this as a gift for my mom, and she really loved all of the scents. They are decent-sized glass bottles for a sampler pack."
The name says it all. The Huggle is a hoodie and a blanket in one, which makes for optimal coziness on cold days and nights. Chilly tootsies? No longer, thanks to the extra-cozy fleece with a sherpa lining.
"Feels like you are wrapped in kittens!" exclaimed a comfy customer. "They are so soft and cozy. My daughter doesn't want to take hers off even when she gets too warm because she says it feels so good. My 17-year-old son practically lives in his. Warning ... if you plan on using this as loungewear, don't plan on getting anything done. You will be in 'lazy mode' until you force yourself to take it off."
Designed to work like a standard fire log, this KFC option burns for hours but gives off a crispy fried chicken scent. It's a fun white elephant gift and a unique conversation piece that will have everyone laughing.
