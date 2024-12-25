Is Walmart open or closed on Christmas Day 2024? Here's what you need to know
Christmas is here, which for millions of people in the United States means gathering with family and friends to celebrate the holiday.
Most grocery, retail and restaurant chains will be closed on Christmas Day after many stayed open on Christmas Eve, albeit with adjusted hours.
If you need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store to pick up something for your holiday gathering, Walmart will not be an option for you this year, as the company told USA TODAY their stores will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
On Christmas Eve, Walmart stores closed at 6 p.m. local time.
Are grocery stores open on Christmas Day?
In addition to Walmart, the following grocery stores will be closed on Christmas.
Kroger
Costco
Sam's Club
Target
Food Lion
Publix
Meijer
Whole Foods
Trader Joe's
Aldi
Harris Teeter
Wegmans
Winn-Dixie
Are retail stores are open on Christmas Day?
In addition to Walmart, the following retail stores will be closed on Christmas.
Kohl's
Target
TJ Maxx
Marshall's
HomeGoods
JCPenney
Nordstrom
REI
Bass Pro Shop
Cabela's
Burlington
Belk
Big Lots
IKEA
Staples
Office Depot
OfficeMax
PetSmart
PetCo
Tractor Supply Co.
