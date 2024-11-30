Walmart's best Cyber Monday kitchen deals: Drew Barrymore cookware starting at $12

If your kitchen could use an upgrade, then you need to check out the kitchen deals at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. Prices are up to 50% off, and a bunch of Drew Barrymore's best-selling Beautiful cookware pieces are marked down. The TikTok-viral air fryer? A nonstick pan that looks like a Caraway dupe? All on sale for Cyber Monday!



Whether you live alone and just cook for yourself or you prepare meals for a big crew every night, there's a Beautiful kitchen product that's just right for you. This top-rated slow cooker is great for cooking up soul-warming soups and stews all winter long. And this 12-piece nonstick cookware set? The perfect gift for someone in your life who just moved into a new place.



As with most big sales at Walmart, the most popular Beautiful products are already selling out. And given that so many of Drew Barrymore's kitchen items have taken off on social media, we're not surprised that some colors are already gone. With that in mind, don't wait to start grabbing the picks that catch your eye.





Best Walmart Cyber Monday Beautiful kitchen deals

Walmart Beautiful 6 Qt Air Fryer $59 $79 Save $20 No modern kitchen is complete without an air fryer these days. This best-selling Beautiful model is available in 10 colors and features TurboCrisp technology and a touch-activated display. Shoppers who've purchased it give it 4.6 out of 5 stars. One customer called it a "worthy kitchen appliance" $59 at Walmart

Beautiful Beautiful Ceramic Non-Stick Fry Pan, 10-Inch $12 $20 Save $8 Okay, drop what you're doing and go buy this top-rated nonstick pan ASAP. The $12 price tag is unreal! Shoppers at Walmart give it 4.5 out of 5 stars, with one suggesting it's a great dupe for the popular yet pricey Caraway pans. Another commented, "I was just looking for a second stand-by nonstick skillet when I purchased this. Now, I'm finding myself reaching for this one more than my others. It's the perfect medium weight, washes up easily and it's for sure nonstick. I've cooked much more than what I purchased to do with this. Highly recommend." $12 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 5.3 Qt Stand Mixer $99 $129 Save $30 If a KitchenAid just isn't in the budget right now, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful stand mixer is a more-than-worthy alternative. The large-capacity bowl means you can mix up yummy creations for a crowd at 12 different speed settings. It's currently on sale for less than $100 in nine colors, so don't miss your chance to grab it. $99 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 This is your standard slow cooker, just a whole lot prettier. It has five preset functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, like all of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore products, it has gorgeous gold hardware and a sleek touchscreen. You won’t mind keeping this one out on the countertop. Some additional perks include a stainless-steel lid rest and a removable dishwasher-safe ceramic insert you can use to serve a meal on the table. Use the small appliance to make an Easter roast or a weekday dinner the whole family will love. You can also use it to meal prep lunches you'll actually look forward to packing and eating. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 22-piece Cookware Set $98 $199 Save $101 If you love to cook, but your pans are looking a little crusty, this Beautiful cookware set is an affordable replacement that doesn't skimp on quality. It includes 8- and 10-inch fry pans, a 3-quart sauté pan, 2- and 3-quart saucepans, a 5-quart Dutch oven, plus cooking utensils and a baking sheet. Essentially, everything you need to whip up delicious home-cooked meals. Because the pots and pans are coated with nonstick ceramic, they're made without "forever chemicals." Plus, they're all oven-safe up to 500°F (including the lids), and they're compatible with all types of stovetops. $98 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw, 24-Ounce $15 $18 Save $3 Ready to join the reusable cup craze? Rather than shelling out $30+ for a Stanley or Yeti, give Barrymore's sleek and stylish tumbler a try. It's made from double-walled steel to keep your beverage extra cold, it's designed to fit in your car cup holders and the straw has a special design that prevents spills and drips. Said a fan: "I love the entire Beautiful line and this tumbler does not disappoint. Love the slim design and the double-insulated stainless interior which keeps drinks appropriately cold or hot for an entire day. I have several colors." $15 at Walmart

Barrymore's kitchen and cookware products are among the most popular at Walmart, but she also sells other home goods, too. If you're the market for furniture, bathroom decor or other prettiness for your living space, check out the deals below.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Beautiful home deals

Walmart Beautiful Textured Towel Set, 6 Pieces $25 $30 Save $5 Put out beautiful, plush towels to make your guests feel like they're getting hotel treatment at your home. This six-piece set comes in several stunning colors and includes two hand towels, two bath towels and two washcloths. Shoppers give them an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars but say you should launder them a few times before using. One reviewer who purchased this set in multiple colors explained, "It takes at least four washes before the lint is gone, but I still like them because of quality." $25 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful Cotton Bath Rug $13 $15 Save $2 Tired of stepping out of the shower onto a dingy bath mat? This is your sign to swap it out with a new one from Barrymore's 'Beautiful' home decor line. This simple, yet chic design is available in a range of trendy colors and shoppers are pleasantly surprised by the look, feel and quality. "I ordered this bath mat through curbside delivery, so was a little bit afraid that it might not meet my expectations since the price was so low. But this is a very good quality mat!" one shopper wrote in their review. "The color is great, it doesn't move around on the floor, and it is holding up well in a small bathroom with four kids constantly using it." $13 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful Drew Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottoman $748 $854 Save $106 It's not often that Barrymore's furniture pieces get marked down at Walmart, so saving over $100 on this comfy sofa is a big deal. More than 150 shoppers have given this item a five-star rating and several say it's spacious and they appreciate that it can be configured in multiple ways to accommodate their space. "I was very leary of buying a couch online without seeing it and sitting in it, but I was not disappointed!" one shopper commented. "It's beautiful, soft, sturdy, comfortable and so easy to put together!" $748 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful Drew Chair by Drew Barrymore $198 $298 Save $100 An easy way to make any room in your home look more chic? Add an accent chair, like this one from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home decor collection. The rounded design is sleek and modern, but rest assured this chair is still super comfy to sit in. $198 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)