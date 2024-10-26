'Way better than the oven': The Betty Crocker pizza maker is down to $43

If you're anything like us, you're constantly thinking about easy weekday meals that you can throw together for the family. Well, nothing is easier than pizza — and you can save a ton of money by making it yourself instead of calling for delivery. And with the Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker, you won't have to heat up your entire kitchen to do it. Nab it on sale now for just $43 (was $54) and it can be at your door in time for dinner this week.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you make pizza a lot, this handy little kitchen gadget will save you money on your energy bills — no need to turn on the oven! Other pizza makers like this can cost close to $200. Not only that, but this gadget doesn't go on sale very often.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you don't like having to wait for your oven to preheat to get your pizza cooking, this little guy can help you get dinner on the table pretty darn quick. Not only is the preheating time short, but the Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker can cook your pizza (frozen or fresh!) faster than a conventional oven. And it's not limited to cooking pizza. You can make cookies, frozen french fries, onion rings, cookies, cinnamon rolls, biscuits — the list goes on and on. It's also slim and compact so when you're done with dinner, you just tuck it away. If you have a small kitchen, its size makes it more convenient than a toaster oven.

If pizza is your love language, this little gadget will make you swoon. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 5,900 enthusiastic pizza lovers have given this device a five-star rating, with many saying they use it day after day.

Pros 👍

"Better than putting a pizza in the oven," shared a rave reviewer. "Because your pizza is in direct contact with a heated surface, and because you add a little oil to the surface before you bake the pizza in this cooker, your pizza comes out with a browned crust every time. Make a whole 12-inch pizza, or cut a larger pizza and bake what you need. Either way, it's perfect. And we've used it to create cinnamon rolls and other baked delights. It's a whiz to clean, and you don't heat up your kitchen and waste a bunch of electricity every time you make a pizza. My favorite small appliance (other than the toaster oven/air fryer) for sure."

"Love this machine!" gushed a happy shopper. "It is not just another kitchen gadget to take residency on the kitchen countertop. It has earned its place. It is used at least 3-4 times a week or more. Cooks our pizzas quickly and evenly. We also use it for omelettes, pancakes and quesadillas. It is easy to use and keep clean. So, we bought one for our 34-year-old autistic nephew, who uses it daily."

"I read a million reviews before I bought this thing and I’m so glad I finally just ordered it because it's great," a five-star fan wrote. "This pizza maker is so awesome, I highly recommend it. We’re also truck drivers and have limited space so the fact that it’s not very big makes it easy to store away when it’s not in use."

👎 Cons

Some shoppers say the design could be improved to make cleaning easier.

"It’s fairly easy to clean, although I wish it would be disassembled to throw the large metal pieces in the dishwasher sometimes," wrote one shopper.

A second shopper said: "Wish the plates came off for cleaning, but you find a way to get it clean."

Want to round out your pizza-making kit? More than 36,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the Kitchy Pizza Cutter, which is 40% off.

"My new favorite kitchen utensil," gushed a rave reviewer. "Cuts like butter, easy to use and take apart for cleaning. Didn't get all gunky like my other pizza cutters have in the past. Pizza, quesadillas, grilled cheese ... It cuts it all so easily!"

And if you want to make clean-up a snap, these top-selling parchment paper circles fit just right in the pizza maker (and yep, they're also on sale).

"These 12-inch round parchment sheets are tremendously useful for lining the pizza pan," shared one of over 6,000 five-star fans. "It makes cleanup a cinch! I primarily use them when reheating pizza, so it's perfect for catching any cheese that melts over the crust. They also absorb much of the oil/grease. If you like easy, these precut sheets are great."

