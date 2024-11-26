We sifted through 100s of Old Navy Black Friday deals — these are our top 10 picks

Almost everything is on sale at Old Navy ahead of Black Friday, with stylish steals starting at just $5.

Old Navy's Black Friday deals are here, and you can save on sweaters, coats, pajamas, T-shirts, jeans, athleisure and more. (Old Navy)

Black Friday is just a few days away, and to say we're excited is putting it lightly — we're totally freaking out! The deals are way too good. Old Navy already kicked off its Black Friday sale, and almost everything is marked 50% off. You can find items for as little as $5, and you don't even have to dig. From cozy sweaters and warm puffer coats to soft pajamas and basic T-shirts — these are some seriously good savings.

That said, there are a lot of deals to comb through, so we've made it our mission to pull out the best Old Navy Black Friday deals for women — the things you can wear again and again and the items you can gift to someone on your holiday shopping list. For example, the brand's top-rated wide-leg jeans were just marked down to $18, and this quilted puffer jacket is just $35. You can also stock up on hats and gloves for just $5 each.

Keep scrolling for the best Old Navy Black Friday deals. And if you're looking for more savings on clothing, we've compiled a big list of Black Friday style deals across the web.

Old Navy SoSoft Crop Cable-Knit Sweater $25 $50 Save $25 This cable-knit sweater will become your festive go-to for work, dinners out and more. It has a slightly cropped cut that's meant to hit just below the waist of your jeans for a more flattering cut (without showing any skin). $25 at Old Navy

Old Navy Quilted Puffer Jacket $35 $60 Save $25 Looking for a sporty puffer? This one is just $35 and comes in black, pink, taupe and light gray. It has a double closure that zips and snaps to keep the wind out — and a slightly elevated neck if you want to leave your scarf at home. $35 at Old Navy

Old Navy Flannel Pajama Set $27 $45 Save $18 Christmas jammies just make every day feel more festive leading up to the big day. This flannel set comes in a few holiday and winter prints. And if you're the type of family that likes matching sleepwear, you'll be glad to know these ones are part of a family set (sold separately). $27 at Old Navy

Old Navy Cozy Crew-Neck Sweater $20 $40 Save $20 Just like the name says, this sweater is cozy! With a relaxed fit and soft knit fabric, it will surely become your go-to sweater on chilly days. In fact, at this price, you may want to get more than one — it comes in four neutral colors you can rotate on a regular basis. $20 at Old Navy

