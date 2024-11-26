We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
We sifted through 100s of Old Navy Black Friday deals — these are our top 10 picks
Almost everything is on sale at Old Navy ahead of Black Friday, with stylish steals starting at just $5.
Black Friday is just a few days away, and to say we're excited is putting it lightly — we're totally freaking out! The deals are way too good. Old Navy already kicked off its Black Friday sale, and almost everything is marked 50% off. You can find items for as little as $5, and you don't even have to dig. From cozy sweaters and warm puffer coats to soft pajamas and basic T-shirts — these are some seriously good savings.
SoSoft Crop Cable-Knit Sweater$25$50Save $25
Quilted Puffer Jacket$35$60Save $25
Soft Knit Beanie For Women$5$10Save $5
Oversized Double-Breasted Pea Coat$39$65Save $26
High-Waisted Wow Wide-Leg Jeans$18$37Save $19
Flannel Pajama Set$27$45Save $18
Cozy Crew-Neck Sweater$20$40Save $20
3-Pack Text-Friendly Gloves for Women$10$20Save $10
EveryWear Slub-Knit T-Shirt$8$13Save $5
High-Waisted PowerSoft Full-Length Leggings$21$35Save $14
That said, there are a lot of deals to comb through, so we've made it our mission to pull out the best Old Navy Black Friday deals for women — the things you can wear again and again and the items you can gift to someone on your holiday shopping list. For example, the brand's top-rated wide-leg jeans were just marked down to $18, and this quilted puffer jacket is just $35. You can also stock up on hats and gloves for just $5 each.
Keep scrolling for the best Old Navy Black Friday deals. And if you're looking for more savings on clothing, we've compiled a big list of Black Friday style deals across the web.
This cable-knit sweater will become your festive go-to for work, dinners out and more. It has a slightly cropped cut that's meant to hit just below the waist of your jeans for a more flattering cut (without showing any skin).
Looking for a sporty puffer? This one is just $35 and comes in black, pink, taupe and light gray. It has a double closure that zips and snaps to keep the wind out — and a slightly elevated neck if you want to leave your scarf at home.
You can always use a new beanie in the wintertime. Pick up one or a few while they're on sale for just $5! This one comes in gray, black, white, orange, blue, hot pink, neon green and camel.
This pea coat features oversized lapels on the front with double-breasted buttons for an effortlessly cool style. It comes in four colors, all on sale for just $40.
These jeans have over 10,000 five-star reviews, so you know they're good. The high waist helps suck everything in for a slimming fit, but the wide leg gives the illusion of mile-long legs. They're slightly stretchy, lightweight and come in seven shades.
Christmas jammies just make every day feel more festive leading up to the big day. This flannel set comes in a few holiday and winter prints. And if you're the type of family that likes matching sleepwear, you'll be glad to know these ones are part of a family set (sold separately).
Just like the name says, this sweater is cozy! With a relaxed fit and soft knit fabric, it will surely become your go-to sweater on chilly days. In fact, at this price, you may want to get more than one — it comes in four neutral colors you can rotate on a regular basis.
Every year, we buy these gloves and every year, we lose at least one pair. Restock your home with this soft knit set with built-in text-friendly fingers (so you can still use your phone). Just an idea — these are also great stocking stuffers!
You can never have enough T-shirts! Grab this 100% cotton one for just $8 to layer under sweaters, wear with jeans, pair with leggings and more. It comes in eight colors.
Don't sleep on Old Navy's athletic wear! Its leggings are super soft, and these have a little bit of compression to suck everything in. They're also available in three lengths so you can find your ideal full-length fit.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Shop the best expert-picked Black Friday deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. And find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.