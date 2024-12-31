We tried 21 cleaning products this month — here are the 8 we'd buy again

After dropping hundreds of dollars on cleaning products (insert "it's a dirty job, but someone has to do it" joke here), we unearthed the eight picks no home should be without. (Getty)

As longtime home editors and self-diagnosed clean freaks, my colleague Kristin Granero and I are constantly on the hunt for the best cleaning products. We collect scented soaps like baseball cards and track new vacuum launches like it's our job. Actually, as Yahoo's resident housewares testers, it kind of is our job. Not that we're complaining!

Thanks to the holidays and all the hosting and cooking that they involve, we've been able to try out a bevy of sprays, detergents and more this past month, including new and limited-edition finds that are so effective — and smell so great — they make even the dreariest chores a delight. We also revisited some old favorites (hey there, Scrub Daddy sponges) to see if they're durable enough for post-Christmas cleanup.

Scroll on for the eight household helpers (out of more than 20) that earned a coveted spot under our own kitchen sinks and in our linen closets. Looking for heavy-duty cleaning tools? Read our review of the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner and our guides to the best cordless stick vacuums and the best vacuums for pet hair. Time to clean house!

Kristin's cleaning product picks

Amazon Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy Sponges, 3 count I picked up a pack of Scrub Mommy sponges a few years ago and now can't imagine everyday cleaning without them. They're dual-sided — the sponge is soft enough to glide over flat surfaces and the scrubber is tough enough to get grime off pans and tubs. And they're gentle enough not to scratch up surfaces, which is particularly important to me as someone who rents a newly renovated apartment. The bright colors make cleaning (at least a little bit) fun. I have some limited-edition seasonal shapes and they look so cute sitting in the soap tray on my kitchen counter. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner Gingerbread Scent, 16 oz. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day products are another staple in my home, so I've been eager to try the brand's limited-edition Gingerbread scent as a way to spice things up for the winter season. I'm not exaggerating when I say I use this multi-purpose spray to clean everything. It's effective, doesn't streak and is not overwhelmingly fragrant, key for a cleaning spray I use regularly. It's so convenient that it works on everything from glass windows and mirrors to stone countertops and tiles — even wood tables and consoles — so I don't have to lug several products around with me. I especially love the Gingerbread scent for cleaning the kitchen because it smells like I'm baking cookies! $5 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $4 at Vitacost$5 at Target

Amazon Seventh Generation EasyDose Laundry Detergent, 23.1 fl. oz. I've been using Seventh Generation products for a while now and recently decided to try the brand's EasyDose Laundry Detergent as a way to save laundry room space (and use less water! And plastic!). The super-concentrated formula contains 50% less H2O than the average laundry detergent, so you get 66 loads without having to store and maneuver a huge bottle (it also uses 60% less plastic than the average laundry soap container — a win for the environment). Thanks to the measured, controlled spout (hence the EasyDose), I don't need to worry about pouring too much liquid in or spilling anything. And it gets my clothes clean! I tend to use the Free & Clear, but also really like the Fresh Lavender scent. $15 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $14 at Target$76 at Carewell

Jessica's cleaning product picks

Amazon Brite by Scotch-Brite 2-in-1 Bottle & Straw Brush Can a bottle brush be stylish? It turns out the answer is yes — just look at the elegant copper trim and baby-blue handle on this find, which is part of Scotch-Brite's new, aesthetically driven Brite brand. Beyond its good looks, I've found it works wonders getting into every crevice of my insulated water bottles and even my blender jar. But what I like most about this little helper is that it hides a straw brush inside the handle. I'm a big metal straw user, but they can be a pain to wash, and those flimsy cleaners always seem to magically disappear like socks in the laundry. This straw brush screws to the handle, so it's always there. Smoothie cleanup has never gone so, well, smoothly. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Angry Orange Toilet Tamer Bathroom Spray, 6 oz. As a devoted user of Poo-Pouri, I didn't think I needed another bathroom spray in my life. But one spritz of this "toilet tamer" changed my mind. The citrus scent is just strong enough that it effectively masks less-than-pleasant odors but doesn't give me a headache. It smells just like the orange and clove oils advertised on the bottle — which smells festive in the winter and fresh in the summer. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit I've been using a Swiffer WetJet for ages but had yet to try this newer model, which came out about a year-and-a-half ago. I only wish I had give it a shot sooner: For about the same price, the PowerMop packs all the cleaning prowess of the original — and then some. The pads have hundreds of little scrubbers so they pick up dirt more quickly and easily than my beloved WetJet. They're disposable, which I don't love, but they last longer and seem more durable than other pads. I mostly use a Swiffer to clean my kitchen and bathroom, and I've been able to reuse the pads several times. I should also mention that the PowerMop comes with the two batteries you need to operate it, so you can get scrubbing right away. $30 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $31 at Staples$37 at Rite Aid