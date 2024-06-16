Weekly Horoscope: June 16-June 22, Focus On Your Legacy Amid the Full Moon

See what this weekly horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign as we enter the first week of summer and experience the rise of the Strawberry Moon

Get ready for a week with some ups and downs.

As the celestial sea rolls forth, a bit of confusion and miscommunication might be noticeable on June 16, June 17 and June 20. But have no fear — June 21 could be fun, festive and sexy!

Also falling on June 20 is the 2024 summer solstice, welcoming the official start to the summer season. Cancer season, too, kicks off at this time, so prepare to feel sensitive and emotional as a result of this zodiac sign's cosmic flow with Venus and Mercury's union with the sun.

The most important cosmic event this week is the Strawberry Moon, peaking on June 21 in the sign of Capricorn. Marking the first of two full moons in the zodiac sign this summer, this lunation energetically turns our attention to the legacies we build in our lives.

Situations might arise this week or the next that must be reviewed for a second time near July 21. This time might be paired with confusion, but if our hearts and minds are balanced, we could still find opportunities to build personal or professional success.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries

This week, Aries, you'll be very focused on the professional progress you’ve made since the onset of the year.

The first of two important turning points this summer will present itself toward the end of the week. Prepare for a culmination, ending or significant news in relation to your professional life, career or public recognition.

Something popping up now could take you higher up the professional ladder at this time — or perhaps, cause you to discover you’re going to have to push further in order to see the next threshold reached later in the year.

On a different note, consider courting attention, looking for a new job or launching a project now.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Taurus

For quite some time, Taurus, you’ve been feeling the urge to spread your wings and fly! Sitting on the sidelines and letting life pass you by just isn’t how you want to live your life.

This week, you may find that a turning point, culmination or news about way to expand your life personally and professionally may pop up. You might also find important legalities up for review or engage in academics, travel, international relations or media projects.

If none of those options are on your docket, you may instead be eager to truly embrace your authenticity and shake up your routine as much as possible.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Gemini

An important development is about to pop up now and be revisited in a month, Gemini.

This will focus your attention on partnership relations. It could involve a settlement or wealth matters, like investments or an inheritance. You may now be applying for something new financially, like a credit line — or instead, you could be changing your plans about ways you’ve been handling money matters.

If for some reason you’re going through a separation, you could find that matters are finalized and you’re able to go your individual ways.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancer

Prepare to take a major look at your most significant relationships, Cancer. Just as birthday season is set to begin for the entire month after June 20, you’ll also find that this summer is putting a spotlight on partnerships.

As you creep toward the weekend and into next week, you’ll see an important “act one” pop up around a key personal or professional relationship. A “second act” will likely take place a month from now.

You could also be focusing on union at this time. Perhaps you're making long-term promises, moving in, getting engaged, signing contracts — or the opposite, going separate ways.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Leo

An important turning point or ending is arriving, Leo, and this will affect your work and life balance. This is likely to echo over your employment and routines.

Professionally, this energy could impact your day job, clients, coworkers or projects. Personally, it could affect your health, fitness, diet or medications.

Something popping up now will likely need revision once again, likely in a month from now. For instance, you could be polishing off a project now, but it debuts in a month.

Regarding your health, you could find this week and the coming month aid you in reaching milestones. This may be especially true if you’ve been looking for big progress or changes around your strength and energy levels.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Virgo

This summer is bringing a lot of attention to your sense of pleasure and heart’s desires, Virgo.

You could find that you’re seeing a turning point, revelation or culmination around one of the following themes: passion and romance, children or fertility, hobbies or sports or creative projects and expression. It’s clear you’re ready to see things move to the next level, so prioritize these endeavors and areas of your life now.

On a positive note, with true love and sensuality possible now, this is a big moment for singles to put themselves out there. Someone special is definitely looking for you!

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Libra

Important transitions around your home, family and domestic life are popping up this summer, Libra. The end of this week into next will bring the first spotlight news.

You could be focused on a move, renovation, relocation or redecoration. You could also see someone move in or move out. An important family situation could be up for review, too, or instead you may be hosting or attending an important party.

Keep in mind that the situations that emerge now will be on your mind once again in a month from now, specifically near July 21.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Scorpio

Some very busy weeks lie ahead of you, Scorpio. The full moon that creeps in each day as you move toward the weekend will crank up the pace.

The approaching month could be stimulating a lot of travel, whether that is for personal or professional reasons. You could also be focused on communications-related projects with contracts and negotiations appearing.

A reason to sign the dotted line might come about, but you'll have one month to see things reach the next level. If necessary, consult with someone who has insight and experience on the matter at hand.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Sagittarius

Money matters will be particularly important as you march toward the weekend, Sagittarius.

However, be aware that situations around your budget are being spot lit now and will once again be up for review near July 21 as well. Fortunately, this could be about increasing income or paying off large sums of money around expenses or possessions.

This could be a particularly good time to balance your budget or engage with a financial planner or accountant, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Capricorn

The universe is turning the spotlight in your direction as you step center stage, Capricorn!

You’ll have two major pinnacle or breakthrough moments this summer. The first is near June 21 and the second near July 21. Endings, turning points, sudden news or a major goal’s culmination could all be at hand.

Important relationships could also be on your mind this summer, like taking things to the next level personally or professionally. You might even realize that the connection has outlived its purpose.

Above all, know that you have more authority and insight to call the shots than you may think!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Aquarius

Summer officially begins this week and it will be a remarkably wonderful and fast-paced one for you, Aquarius. However, you’ll have two big periods encouraging you to lie low, rest, recharge and focus on the past.

The first arrives this weekend with the second popping up a month from then. Therefore, you should focus on solitude, mental health and brainstorming rather than charging forward full steam ahead.

Life is all about going with the flow and trusting the rhythms. Embrace the wisdom whispering to your spirit now. Something in your heart needs to be faced!

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Pisces

A very festive and passionate summer lies ahead of you, Pisces. You are certainly feeling the celebratory energy building this week!

You have two major moments this summer highlighting your social life, friendships and aspirations. Dust off your favorite outfit and go mix and mingle! Dating and romance should also work in your favor at this time.

The best part about the energy that’s building? You'll feel like the universe is lifting you up to achieve both personal and professional glory. Live vibrantly!

Kyle Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — is a celebrity astrologer who writes PEOPLE's weekly horoscopes. Learn more about him here!

