Well-known sites feature on Christmas stamps

Lisa Young - BBC News
·1 min read
Four of Guernsey's Christmas stamps. All have 'Guernsey' written down the right hand side under the head of King Charles III. They show a snowman and snowchild wearing a multi-coloured hat, scarf and gloves. The snowman is on a sledge at Torteval Church, the snowchild is standing in a puddle at Vazon Bay (stamp price no visible in the picture) and standing in The Fairy Ring (£1.68) and both of them are hugging at St Peter Port Lighthouse (£1.74).
Caroline Veron designed the Guernsey Christmas collection of stamps [Guernsey Post]

This year's Christmas stamps in Guernsey and Alderney feature snowmen at well-known locations across the islands.

Local artist Caroline Veron designed the Guernsey set which show a snowman and a snowchild in festive scenes at sites including St Saviours Reservoir and St Peter Port lighthouse.

The Alderney collection, designed by another local artist, Penny Dawes, features a snowman which meets a blonde hedgehog and fairies as he travels across the island.

Bridget Yabsley, Guernsey Post’s head of philatelic, said: “These wonderful Christmas stamps are sure to put a smile on people’s faces and we’re delighted to see so many locations across the islands in all their festive glory."

Picture fully shows four of the Alderney Christmas stamps and parts of another three. Each one has 'Alderney' written down the right hand side under King Charles III's head. The illustrations show a snowman wearing a blue top with a blonde hedgehog and shooting star at Bonne Terre Watermill (65p), with a fairy at a Christmas party at Roc a l'opino dolmon Tourgis (88p), looking at a navigational beacon at old jetty, Braye Harbour (£1.36) and with lovebirds at Essex Castle (£1.68).
Alderney's Christmas stamps were designed by Penny Dawes [Guernsey Post]

The Guernsey and Alderney reduced rate stamps – the 60p standard Christmas card rate - will be available between 25 November and 20 December, she added.

