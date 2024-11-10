Well-known sites feature on Christmas stamps

This year's Christmas stamps in Guernsey and Alderney feature snowmen at well-known locations across the islands.

Local artist Caroline Veron designed the Guernsey set which show a snowman and a snowchild in festive scenes at sites including St Saviours Reservoir and St Peter Port lighthouse.

The Alderney collection, designed by another local artist, Penny Dawes, features a snowman which meets a blonde hedgehog and fairies as he travels across the island.

Bridget Yabsley, Guernsey Post’s head of philatelic, said: “These wonderful Christmas stamps are sure to put a smile on people’s faces and we’re delighted to see so many locations across the islands in all their festive glory."

Alderney's Christmas stamps were designed by Penny Dawes [Guernsey Post]

The Guernsey and Alderney reduced rate stamps – the 60p standard Christmas card rate - will be available between 25 November and 20 December, she added.

