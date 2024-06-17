Wellbeing snails become mascots at college library

The snails are still small but they will grow to be palm-sized [BBC]

A family of giant African land snails have been moved into the library at Tavistock College.

Teachers said they hoped the new arrivals would help with student wellbeing and spark an interest in the natural world.

Eleanor Fisher, an assistant teacher at the college, said she came up with the idea when talking to her SEND [special educational needs and disabilities] students.

She said they were great animals to have in the library where they do interventions and have anti-bullying mentors, and she felt the library should have "some sort of mascot".

Students said they were very excited about having the gentle giants, which are one of the largest land snails in the world, at school.

Keirily, in Year 7, said: "They're just so fascinating and I think it will be really cool to see them grow."

Year 8 student Libby said she thought they would be good for people who were going through their exams.

There was also a hope that the snails would draw people into the library, staff said.

Library coordinator Shirley Young said it was "something new".

She said: "Students are going to be curious. They're going to visit the library to find out what is going on with these giant snails".

