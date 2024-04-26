Wendy's Is Giving Away Free French Fries Every Friday

Your Fridays just got a lot more delicious thanks to a new offer from Wendy's. Since everyone deserves a little treat at the end of the week, the restaurant is offering free French fries every Friday, starting April 19, with any purchase. And the best part is that free fries will be available every Friday until the end of the year!

There are a few things you'll need to keep in mind when you stop by the restaurant for your weekly order of free fries.

The offer is available exclusively through the Wendy's app, so you'll need to login to the app or create an online account at Wendys.com. Once you've knocked out that easy step, you'll see that the offer can be used on a mobile order. You can also order at a restaurant by loading the offer onto your card before scanning at the register.

Wendy's FRYDay is the latest exciting announcement from the fast food chain. Last month, the restaurant took us right back to our childhood when they announced the all-new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. Available for a limited time, the Frosty is a sweet blend of orange and smooth vanilla flavors.

If you ask us, it sounds like it would make for the perfect companion to those free fries.

