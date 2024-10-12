What's allowed and prohibited in your carry-on, according to TSA

For some air travelers, passing through TSA checkpoints can be a stressful moment.

Nearly half of travelers said getting stopped by security was one of the most anxiety-inducing parts of air traveling in a 2019 survey by lounge access program Priority Pass.

Getting flagged by Transportation Security Administration officers – whether it's your bag or yourself – is never a pleasant experience, especially if it results in something being confiscated. The extensive list of prohibited carry-on items and liquid limits, coupled with the possibility of allowed items being confiscated or requiring extra screening, only adds to the anxiety.

With TSA screening numbers are hitting all-time highs this past summer, no one wants to be that passenger holding up the line.

Here's everything travelers need to know about TSA rules.

What can I bring on a plane?

Since most travelers focus on packing their toiletries for their trip, here’s a simple overview of the TSA's allowed measurements for shampoos, lotions and items of that sort: in travel-sized containers, liquids, aerosols, creams and gels can be 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less (more on that later) and powders at 12 ounces (250 milliliters) or less. However, this doesn't apply to baby formula or breast milk. (More on that later.)

The below list are other items that are generally allowed:

Bottle openers

Common lighters

Sports balls

Camera equipment

Corkscrews with no blades

Crochet hooks

Hot hair tools with a chord

Disposable razors

Dry batteries

Fresh flowers with no water

Utensils and nail or hair clippers

Cigars and cigarettes

For a full list of permitted and prohibited items, visit the official TSA website or download the MyTSA app on your phone. Keep in mind that TSA officers can flag you or your items for additional screening at their discretion – they get the final call.

What items are prohibited in carry-on bags?

Items typically seen as weapons or hazardous are not permitted, including:

Ammunition

Guns

Sharp objects and multi-tools

Baseball bats

Bear spray

Box cutters

Some cordless hot hair tools

Foam toy swords

Gel-type candles

Hammers

Gel heating pads

Hiking poles

What are the liquid limits for TSA?

TSA allows passengers to carry liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes in a quart-sized bag in their carry-on. Each item must be in containers of 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or smaller. Storing them in a separate small bag or pouch and removing them at the security checkpoint can help streamline the process.

A good way to remember is the TSA 3-1-1 rule: 3.4 ounces per container, one quart-sized bag and one bag per passenger.

Can I bring food through TSA?

TSA regulations allow certain foods to be brought in your carry-on.

If you want to save money by not purchasing airport food, you can bring hot meals like pizza or cooked meats and veggies through TSA, but they will go through the X-ray scanner. However, leave the bowl of soup at home because liquids and gels – like jellies, hummus, peanut butter, and yogurt – weighing more than 3.4 ounces are not permitted.

Here are some other TSA rules when it comes to food:

Other allowed food items include solid cheese, solid chocolate, coffee, nuts, cookies, crackers, fresh eggs, pies, cakes, sandwiches and tamales.

TSA does not allow fresh meat and seafood unless packed with completely frozen ice packs.

Alcohol also needs to be 3.4 ounces or less – aka those mini bottles – and cannot be more than 140 proof.

Breast milk, as well as baby and toddler food and drinks, like baby formula, are permitted and don't need to be frozen, although they may get additional screening if they're partially frozen.

Fresh produce can be permitted, but not if you're flying between Hawaii, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands due to the risk of spreading invasive species.

What are TSA rules for traveling with medication?

Medication is allowed and actually encouraged to go in your carry-on in case your bag is lost somehow. You don't always have to tell the TSA officer, unless your medication is a liquid. Liquid are allowed in "reasonable quantities" and you do need to give an officer a head's up in case they want to do further screening. Also remember that the medication will go through the scanner.

What to wear through airport security?

While you should wear whatever you'll feel best in on the flight, keep in mind that unless you're TSA PreCheck, you're going to be removing your shoes. Opt for shoes that are easy to take off and socks so you're not walking on the not-so-sanitary airport floor.

You can keep your religious, cultural or ceremonial items and jewelry on, although certain metals may cause the alarms to go off, and you'll likely receive a pat-down.

TSA does advise to avoid wearing any accessories that resemble weapons or have sharp edges, because it will likely end up getting flagged.

Can I fly without my ID?

A TSA employee returns an identification after checking it from behind a plastic screen at IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas on July 21, 2020.

Possibly. There are alternative ways TSA can confirm your identity and let you through if you lose or forget your passport or ID. This includes showing alternate forms of identification or having to fill out a form with information like your address and Social Security number. You'll probably get a more thorough screening passing through security too.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What can I bring on a plane? All the TSA rules you should know about