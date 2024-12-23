Where everyone will be vacationing in 2025, according to Airbnb
Airbnb has unveiled its top trending destinations for 2025, highlighting a mix of tropical escapes, cultural hubs, and under-the-radar gems. The list is based on rising search trends and wishlisted locations from 2024, offering a glimpse into where travelers worldwide are planning their next adventures.
Taking the coveted number one spot is Puerto Escondido, Mexico, a laid-back port town on Mexico’s Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca. Known for its gorgeous beaches and excellent surf culture, it’s a perfect destination for groups, with Airbnb spotlighting a stunning five-bedroom house in La Punta. This retreat is ideal for families or friends seeking a peaceful escape.
Moving from coastal vibes to a more relaxed, small-town charm, Green Bay, Wisconsin, secures the second spot. Perfect for a cozy, low-key getaway, Green Bay offers attractions like the Bay Beach Amusement Park and Green Bay Botanical Garden. For a touch of charm, Airbnb recommends a picturesque Lakefront Boho Cottage.
Rounding out the top three is the metropolis of Tokyo, Japan, a favorite among Gen Z travelers. Known for its blend of modernity and tradition, Tokyo’s allure remains unmatched. Airbnb highlights a private room in Chuo City, offering a central base for exploring the city’s streets.
Airbnb’s top destinations: The full list
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Tokyo, Japan
Palermo, Italy
Cartagena, Colombia
Charleston, South Carolina
La Serena, Chile
Kyoto, Japan
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mumbai, India
Mar del Plata, Argentina
Manly, Australia
Seville, Spain
Bad Staffelstein, Germany
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA
Combloux, France
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Cardiff, Wales
Les Deux Alps, France
Florianópolis, Brazil
