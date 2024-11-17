Where can I park for free in Las Vegas? Which hotels still offer it on and off the Strip

Free parking, once a staple of Las Vegas hotels, is now as difficult to come by as a slots jackpot.

A handful of Las Vegas Strip hotels that once touted free parking, including The Strat, Venetian and Palazzo, ended free parking for guests and visitors in 2023. It now costs $20 per day for tourists to self-park at The Strat and up to $23 per day for most people to self-park at Venetian and Palazzo.

The Tropicana offered free parking before it shuttered in April to make way for a new Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics, who will relocate to Las Vegas in 2028.

But just because free parking in Vegas is harder to find doesn't mean it's impossible.

Several places on and off the Strip don't charge for parking. Some hotels offer free parking as a perk of their rewards programs, though you'll have to earn your way up to a certain status tier before the perk kicks in. Nevada residents also qualify for free parking at many hotels.

Free parking on the Las Vegas Strip

As of November 2024, these hotels and casinos offer free parking on the Las Vegas Strip.

Circus Circus

Standard self-parking is free at Circus Circus for guests and visitors. Valet parking and parking for oversized vehicles cost extra.

Fashion Show Las Vegas

Self-parking is typically free for Fashion Show Las Vegas customers in the mall's underground parking deck and two garages. However parking fees are in place for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 weekend.

Parking will cost $50 on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, then goes up to $80 on race day, Nov. 23. Shoppers who spent over $150 in the mall can qualify for validation. According to Fashion Show's website, "FSLV shoppers must provide same day FSLV shopping and/or dining receipts collectively totaling $150 or more, and time stamped before 5 p.m. in order to receive event parking refund. Validation does not apply to pre-booked parking."

Sahara Las Vegas

Parking at the Sahara's two garages, accessible via Las Vegas Boulevard and Paradise Road, is free for hotel guests and visitors to the property.

The Shops at Crystals

The mall adjacent to Aria Resort & Casino offers free valet parking.

Treasure Island

Self-parking and valet parking at Treasure Island are free for hotel and casino guests.

Wynn Las Vegas

Self-parking is free for guests staying at Wynn Encore Resort and Tower Suite, visiting the Wynn Poker Room, Private Access members and Chairman, Black and Platinum-level Wynn Rewards members. Visitors not staying at the hotel can get up to three hours of free parking. Beyond that, self-parking typically costs $20 per day but may cost most more during special events.

Free parking off of the Las Vegas Strip

As of November 2024, these places offer free parking in areas off the Strip.

Boyd Gaming

Numerous casino hotels off the Strip under the Boyd Gaming brand — including Sam's Town, Orleans Hotel & Casino, Gold Coast Hotel & Casino and Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa — offer free parking for hotel guests.

The California Hotel & Casino offers 30 minutes of free parking. Daily rates are $10 Monday through Thursday and $25 on Friday and weekends. Dining and gaming customers can get their parking validated with a minimum spend of $30 in Boyd-owned restaurants or 10 tier credits in gaming. Parking is free for Boyds Rewards members Emerald status and higher.

Oyo Hotel & Casino

Short-term parking is free.

Palms Casino Resort and Palms Place

Parking is "100% free" at the resort, according to the FAQ page on its website.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Self-parking and valet parking are free.

Rio Hotel & Casino

The hotel, which is currently going through an extensive upgrade, offers free parking for guests.

Silverton Casino Lodge

This hotel, which appeals to budget-conscious travelers with its free aquarium and mermaid show, offers free self-parking and valet parking.

South Point Hotel & Casino

The deluxe hotel, whose rooms are described as "mini-suites," offers free parking for its guests.

Station Hotels

Three off-Strip hotels under the Station name — Palace Station, Santa Fe Station and Sunset Station — offer free parking.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Self-parking and valet parking are free.

Westgate Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Free self-parking is available for guests.

Resort rewards programs with free parking perks

If you're a member of a casino hotel's rewards program, you might be able to get free parking depending on your status in the program.

Caesars Entertainment: Caesars Rewards

Parking at Caesars Las Vegas resorts is free for Caesars Rewards members at the Platinum, Diamond and Seven Stars levels. Members at the entry-level Gold tier must earn 5,000 credits through gaming, dining and entertainment purchases at Caesars resorts to reach Platinum.

MGM Resorts: MGM Rewards

MGM Resorts, whose properties include Bellagio, Aria, Excalibur and The Cosmopolitan, offers free self-parking for MGM Rewards members at the Pearl, Gold, Platinum and Noir tiers and free valet parking at Gold and above. Members at the entry-level Sapphire tier must earn 20,000 credits to reach Pearl. Noir is invitation-only. MGM's policy states free parking availability may vary based on the rewards tier and the property.

Resorts World Las Vegas: Genting Rewards

Free self parking is available for Genting Rewards with Elite status and above. It takes 3,000 tier credits for entry-level Royal members to achieve Elite status. Free valet parking is available to top-tier Imperial members who've earned at least 1 million tier credits.

The Venetian and Palazzo: Venetian Rewards

The Venetian and Palazzo offer free self-parking to Venetian Rewards members in the Sapphire, Ruby and Diamond tiers and free valet parking to the latter two. Members of the entry-level Jade tier must earn 3,000 tier points from resort purchases to reach Sapphire.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: These Las Vegas hotels still offer free parking on and off the Strip