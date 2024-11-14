The whirlwind years: What a viral TikTok gets so right about parenting 3 under 5

An image of a mom struggling to get her kids out of the car and into the house

If you’ve ever tried to wrangle multiple kids under the age of five, you know it’s an extreme sport. One doing as they’re told (for now), one mid-meltdown, and one slung under your arm like a sack of potatoes while they wiggle free—all running in different directions like frisky kittens. If this sounds like your life, congratulations: you’re parenting on hard mode.

That’s exactly the scene mom Alice Judge, from the northeast of England, captured on her home security camera. Her TikTok, featuring Paramore’s “Hard Times” and a lot of kid chaos, went viral because, well, it’s relatable. Judge shows what it’s like getting three kids (all under five!) out of the car and safely into the house—a mission requiring strategic maneuvers, patience, and, apparently, a dash of humor

Her video has racked up nearly 1.5 million views and hundreds of comments from fellow parents. One viewer wrote, “I’d be overstimulated and shouting the block down.” Same, anonymous internet parent. Same.

As a mom of five, I felt every second of this video. This WAS my life with 3 kids under 5. Even though my kids are older now—and, thank goodness, more independent—this clip instantly transported me back to the whirlwind years of early motherhood when I had little ones who needed my attention 24/7. Those days were equal parts precious and exhausting.

In the thick of it

Parenting during these early years is no joke. It’s not just the physical exhaustion; it’s the constant juggling of emotional needs, logistics, and your own growth as a parent. This phase is hard—not because you’re doing it wrong, but because it is hard.

The good news? It gets easier.

Now that I’ve graduated to a phase where my kids can actually help (the dream!), life feels less chaotic. But I’ll always remember the intensity of those early years, especially when I was still building resilience and learning to navigate the ever-changing challenges of motherhood. If you’re in the trenches right now, hear this: you’re doing far better than you think you are.

Nurturing resilience in the everyday chaos

Here’s a truth bomb that changed my perspective: resilience is a skill, and like any skill, it gets better with practice. Research shows that a little self-compassion goes a long way for parents navigating the ups and downs of raising kids. According to a study published in Mindfulness, parents who embrace self-compassion and mindfulness feel less burned out and are better able to handle daily stress. In other words, by simply being kind to yourself in those tough moments, you’re not only giving yourself a break but also building resilience for the long haul.

Further backing this up, the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that self-compassion, combined with mindful reflection, acts as a powerful buffer against burnout. It turns out that taking a few mindful moments to breathe and regroup isn’t just good for your peace of mind—it actually helps you bounce back faster and stay more present for your family.

So, give yourself some grace. Some days you’re the calm captain of the ship, and other days you’re barely staying afloat. Both are okay.

Learning to give yourself grace

To all the moms currently doing the mental gymnastics of parenting littles, remember this: You’re in the thick of it, and it won’t last forever. It’s okay if the house is a mess, the kids are having meltdowns, and you’re surviving on coffee and sheer willpower.

Take a deep breath. Give yourself permission to laugh at the chaos (or cry if you need to). And maybe save that TikTok audio for a rainy day—it’s your anthem now.

You’re teaching them, loving them, and showing up. That’s more than enough.