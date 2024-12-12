White House Unveils Official Christmas Ornament Honoring Jimmy Carter

The 2024 ornament — a tribute to former U.S. president Jimmy Carter — was first revealed on the ‘Today’ show on Thursday, Dec. 12

The White House is known for going all out when it comes to holiday décor!

And sure to be taking a place of pride on the Christmas trees this year is the White House's official 2024 ornament, a tribute to former president Jimmy Carter who turned 100 on Oct. 1.

Unveiled exclusively on Today on Thursday, Dec. 12, the solid brass ornament is shaped like an anchor to reflect Carter’s naval service. Host Craig Melvin also explained that the decoration includes a dove to symbolize Carter’s efforts as a peacemaker and peanuts to reflect his Georgia heritage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“All things that define Jimmy Carter, they’ve incorporated those things into the ornament,” Melvin, 45, added.

The host also said that the memorabilia — which is on sale for $24.95 — was already on display in the White House’s diplomatic reception room where it had been hung by first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The White House’s official Instagram account shared a reel unveiling their 2024 Christmas decorations on Saturday, Dec. 7., accompanied by the holiday tune “Carol of the Bells.”

Bettmann Archive Jimmy Carter in 1979

Related: See All of the White House Halloweens Through the Years

The clip included before and after reveals of rooms within 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., where Christmas trees, twinkling lights, garlands and even a horse-drawn sleigh had been used to bring some holiday cheer to the president's official residence and workplace.

But with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, his wife, Melania, leading the White House decorations for next year's holidays.

Although 54-year-old Melania’s bold choice of decorations were criticized in 2018, friend and businesswoman Robin Bernstein, insisted to PEOPLE that she has “exquisite” taste.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Donald and Melania Trump in 2017

Related: Jimmy Carter's Life in Photos

"[Melania] will make the White House beautiful and magical," said Berstein, the former ambassador to the Dominican Republic under President Trump.

She added, “You can take one look at Melania and see how meticulous she is in appearance. She agrees that Christmas is a magical time of the year, and she definitely gets into it, and will continue to get into it. She has magical style herself and that will translate to the White House decorating."

Read the original article on People