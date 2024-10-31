Why Anna Kendrick donated her 'Woman of the Hour' Netflix salary to charity

Anna Kendrick decided to donate her salary from her new Netflix film to charity.

The 39-year-old made her directorial debut with Woman of the Hour. Based on a real-life story, the film observes the American serial killer Rodney Alcaca (played by Daniel Zovatto), who infamously appeared on TV series The Dating Game in the middle of his killing spree. Kendrick also stars in the film as Sheryl Bradshaw, the woman who gets matched with him.

Having been connected for the project for a long time before it filming started, Kendrick decided that she felt “gross” using the trauma of Alcaca’s victims to make money.

Speaking on a podcast to promote the film, Kendrick explained: “This was never a money-making venture for me.

“Eventually, Netflix bought the movie. But it wasn't until, like, the week before Toronto International Film Festival that I thought, ‘Oh, the movie’s gonna make money.’”

During this time, Kendrick started to reflect upon her salary from the film. “I asked myself the question of, ‘Do you feel gross about this?’ And I did,” she said.

Leah Gallo/Netflix

Now, the money that Kendrick would have made off the film’s release is going to two of the largest charitable American organisations that fight to prevent sexual violence

“The money is going to — or has gone to — RAINN and to the National Centre for Victims of Violent Crime,” she said. “That felt like the least that I could do.”

Kendrick has previously explained that, while Woman of the Hour is set in the '70s, she wants the film to feel ‘timeless’.

“There were certainly things in the movie where I didn't want it to feel really dated or really of its time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “There are elements of the movie that are lifted from my life. I think that there are moments where I think about the Me Too movement; I hope everyone's aware of how easy it would be for us to go back to a time before that happened.

“I wanted to have that real threat of danger in the air, and that’s certainly not something relegated to the '70s.”

