Why Bella Hadid didn’t make an appearance at the 2024 Met Gala

Bella Hadid recently stepped back from (super)modeling and moved to Texas, which meant that when the celeb came back to New York City to promote the launch of her perfume brand, Ôrəbella, everyone naturally thought she'd stop by the 2024 Met Gala.

Yet, dear reader, that's exactly what didn't happen. *le sigh* The model was likely busy starting her latest empire, so TBH we don't blame her for skipping out on this year's event! Except that she's usually our absolute highlight from the red carpet, so if you need us, we'll be weeping over here about her previous appearances.

FYI, Bella recently opened up to Allure about leaving the industry and her new life in Texas and noted, “I realised I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me.”

When it came to the decision to create a perfume, Bella added that “Growing up in an Arab family, perfume and scents were almost a personality trait — I can still remember the way my grandparents smelled when they walked into a room. My uncle Mahmoud was making his own essential oils in the 70s — woody, tobacco-smelling scents. It wasn’t something where somebody came to me and said, ‘We want to start a business with you.'”

Oh, and she *also* told the outlet that she got into blending her own scents about five years ago, with a focus on unusual combinations of essential oils: “I didn’t want to just put something on the market that was another product or another perfume. It was something I was already extremely passionate about, and I didn’t want to keep it for myself anymore.”

Good luck with your new venture, bb!

