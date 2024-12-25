Why does Christmas turkey dinner cause a 'food' coma? We asked a dietitian

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.

Amid the sometimes high stress and late-night festivities of the holiday season, staying on top of our dietary choices and the quality of our sleep can be important. We've all heard the term "you are what you eat," so is there a link between our rest and what we consume, especially around Christmas?

Registered dietitian Abbey Sharp gave Yahoo Canada the scoop on the connection between nutrition, meal timing and sleep patterns, particularly during the holiday hustle. Find out what you need to know below.

What foods or drinks are bad for getting good sleep?

According to Sharp, the number one trigger for poor sleep is alcohol. While some people might enjoy having an alcoholic beverage before bed to help them sleep, it actually prevents you from having good overall shut-eye.

"I know people like to think of alcohol being like a nightcap — having a drink to kind of make you pass out. But it actually results in lower slow-wave sleep and more rapid-eye-movement sleep than normal," the Toronto-based dietitian explained in a previous interview. "Even though you might fall asleep faster, or you feel that you have, it's actually not a very good restful sleep."

Another (perhaps more obvious) hindrance to sleep is coffee. While a shot of espresso might be a nice way to top off a large holiday feast, a boost of caffeine isn't necessarily going to aid your sleep quality later that night.

Sharp claimed on average, it takes around four to six hours for the amount of caffeine to reduce by half in your system: "If you're a super sensitive, slow metabolizer, some people need a full 10 to 12 hours before bed cut-off basically, in terms of their caffeine consumption."

High-fat, fried foods and sugary treats should also be avoided, as they can interfere with digestion and lead to blood sugar crashes during the night.

What foods are best for sleep quality?

Sharp explained a balanced diet is best for a good night's sleep. That's because some nutrients play a crucial role in hormone pathways related to restful sleep. These include calcium, magnesium and antioxidants like vitamins A, C, D, E and K.

However, the Canadian expert said the Mediterranean diet — which is low in sugars and red meats, but rich in fruits and vegetables, plant based protein and fatty fish — is one that's "best linked to better sleep quality."

There are also foods that can improve natural melatonin levels and serotonin levels in the brain. According to Sharp, this includes:

Tart cherry juice : Research supports its use for "improving sleep quality and sleep time."

Kiwi : A fruit that's "been shown to help you fall asleep faster."

Almonds : These nuts "contain melatonin and magnesium."

Greek yogurt or cottage cheese : These are "rich in both protein and calcium," where poor intake of both is linked to poor sleep quality.

Rice with a protein : This "helps with the serotonin levels" in the body.

Turkey: This meat is rich in insulin tryptophan, which "increases melatonin production."

Sharp advocated for cottage cheese as a great bedtime snack because it contains casein protein — a slow digesting protein. "It really keeps you feeling super satiated overnight."

She also explained the reason why people go into a "food coma" after a traditional Christmas dinner is because the tryptophan insulin in turkey is better absorbed when combined with a lot of carbs. "It knocks us down with melatonin," Sharp claimed.

That's why turkey paired with rice would also be a great dinner option. "Researchers found that those who ate rice a few hours before bed reduce the time to help them fall asleep and improve their sleep duration," she added.

There's nothing that is more disruptive to sleep than feeling hungry at 2 a.m.Abbey Sharp

When should you be eating before bed?

When it comes to the timing of having a meal, Sharp advised against consuming large, high-fat feasts before bedtime. However, she did note this is "highly dependent" on the person.

"Typically, eating a really big meal before bed — especially one that's higher in fat — can cause a lot of indigestion, which can then hinder sleep," she explained.

However, she stressed the importance of preventing hunger during the night by opting for a bedtime snack that's low in fat but high in protein: "There's nothing that is more disruptive to sleep than feeling hungry at 2 a.m."

The holidays can be stressful. How can I improve my sleep?

Considering the undeniable link between poor sleep and heightened stress levels, Sharp offered advice on modifying your diet during the holidays. She claimed limiting caffeine and alcohol intake while enjoying herbal teas can contribute to relaxation.

Incorporating Omega-3 fats from sources like fatty fish and walnuts, along with whole grains and complex carbs, can also help manage stress levels without the crash associated with refined carbs.

In the quest for a peaceful night's sleep during the holidays, Sharp's go-to bedtime snack is cottage cheese with crusty almonds, honey and whole-grain granola — a delicious and nutritious option.

