Why Kate Middleton Considered Not Using The Title Of Princess of Wales

Since her relationship with Prince William became public, long before the couple married in 2011, Kate Middleton has been drawing comparisons to William’s mother, the late Princess Diana. The much-loved princess was and remains an iconic figure in the public consciousness—so much so, a new biography contends, that it almost inspired Kate to turn down the use of the title of Princess of Wales.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

'In marrying the elder son of Prince Charles, Catherine was aware she’d one day have to tread in her late mother-in-law’s footsteps—but the prospect of becoming the Princess of Wales held little appeal,' writes Robert Jobson in an excerpt from his new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales. 'She knew she’d inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief. And she was right. The similarities and differences between the two women were dissected ad infinitum, and even discussed in the royal household.'

Jobson continues: 'Kate found all such talk stressful. Indeed, it got to the point where she felt she might follow Camilla (who opted to become Duchess of Cornwall) in refusing—when the time came—to be known as HRH Princess of Wales.'

Indeed, when King Charles took the throne in 2022, William inherited a number of his titles, including Duke of Cornwall and, of course, Prince of Wales—the title traditionally held by the heir to the throne. Kate, in turn, took on the courtesy titles Duchess of Cornwall and Princess of Wales, but could have followed in Camilla’s example and chosen not to use the Wales title publicly.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

As we know, however she did ultimately choose to take up Diana’s former mantle, becoming the first royal to use the title officially since her mother-in-law’s death in 1997. 'Enough time had passed to make the title more palatable, and Catherine had been on the world stage long enough to be appreciated for her own qualities,' Jobson writes.

In a 2022 speech announcing the title change, Charles emphasised Kate’s new status alongside William. 'Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground, where vital help can be given.'

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like