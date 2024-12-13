Why we love Bear Pond Books, a ski town bookstore with a French bulldog 'Staff Pup'

Local, independent bookstores have never been more important. With fair access to literature under political attack, bookstores are a bulwark against censorship and an asset to the communities they serve. Each week we profile an independent bookstore, discovering what makes each one special and getting their expert book recommendations. This week we have manager Jennifer Hale of Bear Pond Books in Stowe, Vermont!

What’s your store’s story?

Bear Pond Books was founded in 1970 in Stowe, Vermont on unceded Abenaki territory, and there were several owners before the current family came into ownership. Susan Adams ran this store with love for many years before passing it down to her daughter, Jennifer Hale, who is the current owner. It is a staple of the town with its long, winding shelves that entice tourists and locals alike. One of our staff members, who identifies as queer, has been working hard to bring more LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC books to our shelves, which we are very excited about. What makes your independent bookstore unique?

We are a community of 7,000 in Stowe, and while not everyone knows the staff's names by heart, they all know Staff Pup Tucker, our French bulldog who lives behind the counter. We have tourists who only come in once a year, and they ask after the dog the moment they walk into the store.

As a town that was ranked among USA TODAY's best ski towns, Stowe has a lot of tourists and we strive to balance both books for our tourists and books for our locals. We host many author signings throughout the year and use our entire front room to spotlight local and New England authors and creators. What's your favorite section in your store?

My favorite section is our Staff Picks spot because our staff has such broad interests. There's always something new and interesting going out that even I would never have checked out otherwise, and it's clear that customers really enjoy being able to talk to a real person one-on-one about books, or even just knowing which person they should go to for a recommendation. It fosters a real sense of connection and has led to people coming back asking for a specific employee whose choices they trust.What book do you love to recommend to customers and why?

"A Psalm For The Wild Built" by Becky Chambers. If there was one book I could make everyone in the world read, it would be this one. More self help than science fiction, this book follows a Tea Monk in search of the last crickets. This book is for anyone who has struggled with their purpose or with feeling like they don't deserve something. In the words of Mosscap, a character in the book, “It is enough to exist in the world and marvel at it. You don’t need to justify that, or earn it. You are allowed to just live.”What book do you think deserves more attention and why?

"A Council Of Dolls" by Mona Susan Powers. This book left me speechless. Achingly beautiful and heart-breakingly honest, this book is a work of art. Following three generations of Yanktonai Dakota women and their experiences with “Indian Boarding Schools,” this book is an incredible work about resilience, love, healing, and the different ways trauma can echo through generations. It speaks to a section of our history too many people are not aware of and need to acknowledge.Why is shopping at local, independent bookstores important?

Shopping locally is always important – you know where your money is going and who it's supporting, unlike with big corporations. Local independent bookstores are even more important in this age of surging book bans. We will almost always have a more diverse collection of books, and are always more than happy to track down a book we don't have on our shelves. Bookstores provide community spaces for everyone, and (ideally) are a place where all are welcome to learn about whatever they want.

What are some of your store's programs or partnerships coming up this quarter that you would like to share? Below is a list of our upcoming Author events for December & January. Author Events typically feature Vermont and New England authors and it allows for customers to meet the author, learn more about their books, ask questions and take home a signed copy. December 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14: Gina Tron, author of "Suspect"1 p.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14: Ellen Parent, author of "After the Fall" January 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 25: Susan Edwards Richmond, author or "Night Owl Night"

