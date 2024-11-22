Why Volvo’s new ad is the emotional reset every parent needs right now

There’s something magical about an ad that doesn’t feel like an ad—and Volvo’s latest for the EX90 is exactly that. It’s not just selling a car; it’s telling the story of what it means to love fiercely, to step into the unknown, and to embrace the messy, beautiful ride of parenthood.

The 3-minute and 49-second film, directed by acclaimed cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, known for his work on Interstellar and Oppenheimer, masterfully intertwines themes of family, safety, and life’s pivotal moments.

It opens quietly: a couple exchanges a look, a tender forehead kiss. You can feel the weight of the moment before they even speak. She’s pregnant, and they’re about to tell his mom. What follows is three minutes and 49 seconds of storytelling that manages to capture what so many of us feel as parents but don’t always say out loud: the fear, the hope, and the immense responsibility of raising a human being in this unpredictable world.

“I’m scared, Mom.”

When the soon-to-be dad confesses his fear to his own mother, it’s a moment that cuts straight to the heart. He’s scared of all of it—sleepless nights, the weight of responsibility, and the life changes ahead. And isn’t that all of us? Whether it’s our first baby or our third, whether we’ve planned every detail or are just figuring it out as we go, there’s always that moment when the enormity of it all feels like too much.

But then comes the reassurance—the love and support of family, the reminder that we don’t have to do it alone. “We’re going to help with all that,” his mom says, a simple but profound promise. And as a viewer, you’re reminded of your own village (or maybe inspired to start building one).

Life’s biggest adventures happen in the smallest moments

The ad takes us through a series of glimpses into their daughter’s life: her first steps, her heartbreaks, her triumphs, and even her mistakes. It’s raw and real, punctuated by the dad’s voiceover: “I just want to do the right things. I want to see the world with her, but I’ll also be happy staying home, doing nothing, letting her be a kid.”

And then, in a breathtaking moment, the mom is behind the wheel of their Volvo, narrowly avoiding a collision. The screen fades to black with the tagline: “Sometimes, the moments that never happen matter the most.” Cue the goosebumps.

Parenting is the ultimate adventure, and Volvo gets it

This isn’t your typical car ad. There’s no glitzy showroom, no aggressive pitch about horsepower or mileage. Instead, it’s a quiet, heartfelt celebration of family, safety, and the life we’re all building for our kids.

It feels like the kind of message we need right now—a reminder that parenting is hard, messy, and unpredictable, but it’s also worth every sleepless night and every leap into the unknown.

Volvo’s tagline, “For Life,” couldn’t feel more perfect. And if this ad doesn’t make you want to hug your kids and maybe (definitely) Google the EX90, are you even human?

Why it resonates

What makes this ad special isn’t just the story it tells—it’s the truth it reflects. Parenthood is about big, messy emotions: love and fear, hope and uncertainty, joy and exhaustion. Volvo didn’t just understand that; they honored it.

And if there’s one thing we know at Motherly, it’s that honoring the journey of motherhood—the real, unfiltered, beautiful mess of it—is always the right move. Bravo, Volvo. Now pass the tissues.

