Men Who've Been In Toxic Relationships With Women Are Sharing The Moment They Knew Something Was Wrong
We hear a lot about women dealing with toxic male partners, and much less frequently from men about the inverse. So, I decided to ask men in our BuzzFeed Community to tell me, if they'd ever been in a toxic relationship with a woman, about the moment they knew something was wrong. Here are their answers:
1."My ex told me she never should have married me 15 years into our marriage. I responded that I would never, ever say that, because it would mean our two wonderful children would not exist. She replied that she stood by her comment."
"I knew then our marriage was over. After all the other toxic things she put me through, that was by far the worst of it all and I knew I had to get out."
2."I was woken up at about 3 a.m. by a phone call. The lady on the other end asked if I knew where her husband was. I answered he must be with my wife, because she wasn't home either."
"She explained this was the last number on her caller ID. (We still had landlines at the time). She and I spoke, and I found out her husband was my wife's boss.
She stated that her husband had been staying at his parent's house while they sorted out their marriage and no way would he be with my wife. I then told her the nights my wife had not come home; they magically were the same nights her husband had stayed at his dad's house."
3."I didn’t know until I got out of the relationship and looked back and thought, 'Well, that wasn’t good.' If it’s all you know then you might not notice when it’s bad."
4."Despite multiple missed red flags, the point of toxicity was when I had a smoothie thrown at me while I was driving to visit my grandmother in the hospital. Apparently, I hadn't thought enough of my ex’s up-to-that-point-unknown fear of needles."
5."Dated her for six months. Ended it because we weren't compatible. A couple of months later, she hit me up, telling me she was heading to junior college, she wanted to be 'experienced,' and she wanted someone she trusted to take her virginity (we were both in our early 20s). Well, a stiff dick is a stupid dick, so I readily agreed."
6."My wife has consistently cheated on me, not always physically but definitely always emotionally. She has spent more time talking to her side piece than to her family. One day I found messages between her and a coworker, and although it was nothing explicit, we talked through it and realized we were not communicating effectively outside of discussing the needs of our kids."
7."Not me, but my younger brother. He ended up going out with a really good friend of mine who was a couple of years older than him. She used to be really nice and caring, and seemed to genuinely love him. But then I started to notice that he was acting WAY different."
8."I figured it was not right when the girl I was dating for almost a year left me behind at a wedding reception. It was in the middle of nowhere and I didn’t know anyone there."
"I went to the bathroom and when I came back out, I received a snap saying that she had left with her friends and I had to find my own way back. After walking the wrong way down the highway for an hour at 1 a.m., I saw the DJ from the wedding happened to be heading home. I said, 'I will give you $100 now to drive me back to the hotel five miles away.'"
9."I was out visiting my dad with our son (one-year-old), and she was watching a friend's baby at their place for a couple of hours. When I was on my way back, she said she was going to finish the hockey game and come home. She never ever watches hockey."
"I literally caught them about to do it through the giant bay windows. I may be socially awkward but I’m not dumb, I can do math."
10."I dated a woman eight years my junior. I was 40 at the time. 17 months into the relationship, she moved in. One week in, she had a total meltdown."
11."This was many years ago when I was in my mid-20s and single. I started dating a woman who was my same age. We had actually gone to the same middle and high school, but didn’t really know each other back then."
12."The moment we had a baby. It was like night and day. She tells everyone I'm a great dad and partner, and tags me in everything on social media (perfect family), but I feel dead inside."
13."She had no problem making fun of me in front of friends for saying things she thought were dumb or ignorant —which was fine with me, when it was in jest— but would get extremely upset at the slightest critical comment from my side."
"Generally, she was just a sweet, smart, and strong woman, and she treated me like a king. But she couldn't handle talking about accountability and never, ever apologized for anything, because that would suggest she would accept the blame, and she just couldn't do that."
14."After we moved into our first place together, we got into an argument, and as I was trying to leave to take a breath and just chill, she jumped in front of me... she stated, 'Come on hit me, you know you want to, just hit me.'"
"That was the like 50th red flag, but her kids from other relationships had grown on me and me on them. I stayed another 16 years for the kids, and I'm sure glad I did."
15."She always overworked herself around the holidays. I made a point of it to share with her how much I saw her mood and mental health change, and why I thought she should really cut back. My observations were always taken as an insult."
"When it came time for me to purchase my own business, and go through some months of crazy work hours, I was not afforded the same grace."
16."Maybe it was when I went to go find the yogurt while she was at checkout and was then left stranded at the supercenter, or maybe it was when she was running stop lights and talking about her exes, or maybe it was when she threatened to poison me, or when I had micro cuts on my legs in the morning, or when she insisted my rescue dog keep her sweater on even though it was June. My Bitzie died of heat stroke."
17."The moment I knew was when I realized every time we had a disagreement, she would immediately turn defensive no matter how blatantly wrong she was."
"Accountability was not on her radar of things to do in any situation; everything about her was to fight to be right, no matter how wrong she was, and the funny thing is I didn’t see the harsh side until we had kids. Sucks for me, now I’m dealing with a lifer, and ain’t shit changed."
18.And finally: "It wasn't a single moment, but I've realized that after 32 years of marriage, it is time to stop. I do well in all areas of my life except for at home or in my toxic relationship. In that arena, I can never do anything right."
