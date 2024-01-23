Inuit model Willow Allen celebrates the birth of her first child: 'The most beautiful gift from God'

Willow Allen announced the birth of her son, August Rivers. (Image via Instagram/@willow.allen)

Canadian model and content creator Willow Allen is celebrating the birth of her first child.

On Tuesday, Allen took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her son, August Rivers.

"On January 20th we welcomed the most beautiful gift from God into this world," Allen captioned the post. "We love you so much August Rivers."

In the series of photos shared, the newborn is pictured sleeping peacefully in a classic striped hospital blanket with a custom name sign in his bassinet. In the carousel of images, Allen proudly holds her son and poses with her husband, Cale Kindrachuk. The 25-year-old model shared a sweet photo of Kindrachuk with baby August along with a photo of a custom name sign, that notes the baby weighed a healthy 8 lbs 5 oz at birth, and measured 21 inches in length.

Allen's post was met with warm wishes from friends and followers who celebrated August's arrival.

"What a precious name for your baby," one person wrote. "Congratulations Willow and Kale on your baby."

"Oh he is so perfect," another said. "Congrats mama, you did so good!"

Allen announced she was expecting a boy in a December 20th post to Instagram.

"I couldn’t be more excited to share this news. From the beginning of my pregnancy we thought we wouldn’t find out the gender until the baby arrived," Allen wrote. "I loved the idea of keeping it a surprise because that’s what our parents had done for us. But through this pregnancy it was so difficult at the beginning to think about pregnancy without thinking of how hard each day had been because of the sickness."

Allen told followers that the couple decided to learn the sex of their child at 25 weeks and it brought them "so much joy" to learn they were having a boy.

"Picturing him and what parenthood will look like has been the most exciting few months and we cannot wait to meet him," she said.

Allen, who was born in Inuvik, N.W.T., has earned a following online for sharing her Inuit culture with followers. In December of last year, Allen spoke to Yahoo Canada about taking a step back from her modelling career to focus on motherhood and Inuit-parenting style.

"I want to have them experience things like going hunting with our family, go berry picking, going out to our cabin and to just incorporate the culture as much as I can into their identity," Allen said. "One of the things that I really don't want is for my whole lineage to just die off with me."

Allen said she feels proud to represent her Indigenous heritage and has found it rewarding to encourage other Inuit women to pursue modelling.

"Indigenous girls have reached out to me, saying that they've never considered modeling just because they haven't seen another Indigenous model before, but having seen me with this platform and doing this is making them (believe) that they can pursue it," she said.

