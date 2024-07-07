Wimbledon 2024: all the best celebrity style
Wimbledon is back for 2024 – which means not only enjoying the tennis, but also all the court-side style.
After missing last year's due to injury, tennis champion Emma Raducanu is back in the tournament to compete for the trophy, and has already been spotted several times on site, while acting stars such as Lucy Boynton and Golda Rosheuvel have been photographed in the stands, along with Poppy Delevingne and David Beckham.
It's unknown as to whether we will see an appearance this summer from the Princess of Wales, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) and a keen tennis fan, regularly in attendance at the annual tournament – both with and without members of her family – but who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
While the players themselves famously have to partake in Wimbledon's famous all-white rule (see how the on-court style has changed over the years, here), it's not uncommon for guests to tap into the 'Wimbledon whites' dress code, too. Look back on our favourite celebrity style moments in Wimbledon history, here.
Below, we track all the stars who've been seen enjoying the famed tennis tournament in 2024 so far:
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek was spotted in the stands on day seven wearing a breton striped T-shirt with a navy jacket, and carrying a cream Gucci Jackie 1961 handbag.
Sophie Skelton
The Outlander actress wore a tonal Ralph Lauren look.
Constance Jablonkski
The model also wore a full Ralph Lauren look to Wimbledon
Amelia Windsor
Amelia Windsor wore a green zip-front dress with a brown coat and an Aspinal of London bag.
Jessica Ennis-Hill and Andy Hill
Jessica Ennis-Hill wore a blue lace dress with a cross-body Celine bag to attend the tennis tournament with her husband, Andy Hill.
Laura Kenny
Laura Kenny dressed for spring in a floral belted dress and wedges.
Grace Carter
Grace Carter styled her black dress with a cropped Nike jacket and sunglasses.
Abbey Clancy
Abbey Clancy wore a cream suit with flared trousers.
Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton styled her striped Polo Ralph Lauren dress with a Prada headband and chunky sandals.
Ellie Simmonds
Ellie Simmonds opted for a printed dress with pointed pumps.
Leah Williamson
The England football captain wore a grey three-piece suit and tie.
Anais Gallagher
Anais Gallagher wore tan trousers with a sky-blue top and matching cardigan.
Annabel Croft
The former professional tennis player presented on court wearing a high-neck top and gold pleated skirt.
Stuart Broad and Mollie King
Mollie King styled her brown polka-dot dress with sling-back heels and a statement bag, to attend with husband Stuart Broad, who wore a white jacket and navy trousers.
Tallulah Riley
Actress Tallulah Riley teamed a white knit with a cream pleated skirt and a basket bag.
Jelena Djokovic
Jelena Djokovic was on hand to support her husband on day four of the tournament. She wore a beige trousersuit with a Celine belt.
Lucy Mecklenburgh
Lucy Mecklenburgh wore a halterneck black dress and strappy sandals.
Carole Middleton
Carole Middleton wore a floral dress and a white jacket as she attended with husband Michael, who wore a blue suit.
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova was spotted in the grounds wearing a chic belted safari suit and carrying a Burberry bag.
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall styled her pink tailoring with a floral scarf.
Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim kept her look classic in straight-leg jeans, a sharp blazer and pointed pumps.
Mel C
Mel C was pictured wearing a classic cream suit.
Vanessa White
Vanessa White opted for a ladylike tweed jacket and skirt.
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham paired her floral jumpsuit with Garrard jewellery and wedges by Russell & Bromley.
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson also embraced floral fashion for day two of the tournament in a shirt and matching trousers by Alice + Olivia.
Grace Jones
Grace Jones was spotted in the stands wearing a boiler suit and aviator hat.
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton was seen strolling through the grounds wearing a full Celine look.
Golda Rosheuvel
The Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte star arrived in a red striped Jasper Conran shirt-dress.
Poppy and Charles Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne opted for an elegant wide-leg Ralph Lauren look to attend day one of the tournament with her father, Charles Delevingne.
Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire
Pixie Lott wore a chic white two-piece and Camilla Elphick flats, while Oliver Cheshire opted for a soft dove-grey look.
David Beckham
David Beckham was seen in the royal box wearing a classic beige suit by Boss.
Katherine Jenkins and Andrew Levitas
Katherine Jenkins was elegant in a belted white dress, attending the tournament with husband Andrew Levitas.
James Blake and Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil opted for a navy sailor dress with white trim, while James Blake wore top-to-toe tan.
Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks wore a pleated skirt with a boxy white shirt.
Princess Maria-Olympia
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark styled her floral dress with a cream cable-knit jumper.
Kingsley Ben Adir
Kingsley Ben Adir kept his look casual in chinos, trainers and a navy shirt.
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu was pictured arriving ahead of practice wearing an England shirt and carrying a personalised Dior tote.
