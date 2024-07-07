Wimbledon 2024: all the best celebrity style

Wimbledon is back for 2024 – which means not only enjoying the tennis, but also all the court-side style.

After missing last year's due to injury, tennis champion Emma Raducanu is back in the tournament to compete for the trophy, and has already been spotted several times on site, while acting stars such as Lucy Boynton and Golda Rosheuvel have been photographed in the stands, along with Poppy Delevingne and David Beckham.

It's unknown as to whether we will see an appearance this summer from the Princess of Wales, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) and a keen tennis fan, regularly in attendance at the annual tournament – both with and without members of her family – but who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.



While the players themselves famously have to partake in Wimbledon's famous all-white rule (see how the on-court style has changed over the years, here), it's not uncommon for guests to tap into the 'Wimbledon whites' dress code, too. Look back on our favourite celebrity style moments in Wimbledon history, here.

Below, we track all the stars who've been seen enjoying the famed tennis tournament in 2024 so far:

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek was spotted in the stands on day seven wearing a breton striped T-shirt with a navy jacket, and carrying a cream Gucci Jackie 1961 handbag.

SHOP THE BAG

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Sophie Skelton

The Outlander actress wore a tonal Ralph Lauren look.

Darren Gerrish - Getty Images

Constance Jablonkski

The model also wore a full Ralph Lauren look to Wimbledon

Darren Gerrish - Getty Images

Amelia Windsor

Amelia Windsor wore a green zip-front dress with a brown coat and an Aspinal of London bag.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Jessica Ennis-Hill and Andy Hill

Jessica Ennis-Hill wore a blue lace dress with a cross-body Celine bag to attend the tennis tournament with her husband, Andy Hill.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Laura Kenny

Laura Kenny dressed for spring in a floral belted dress and wedges.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Grace Carter

Grace Carter styled her black dress with a cropped Nike jacket and sunglasses.

Antony Jones - Getty Images

Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy wore a cream suit with flared trousers.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton styled her striped Polo Ralph Lauren dress with a Prada headband and chunky sandals.

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Ellie Simmonds

Ellie Simmonds opted for a printed dress with pointed pumps.

Antony Jones - Getty Images

Leah Williamson

The England football captain wore a grey three-piece suit and tie.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Anais Gallagher

Anais Gallagher wore tan trousers with a sky-blue top and matching cardigan.

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Annabel Croft

The former professional tennis player presented on court wearing a high-neck top and gold pleated skirt.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Stuart Broad and Mollie King

Mollie King styled her brown polka-dot dress with sling-back heels and a statement bag, to attend with husband Stuart Broad, who wore a white jacket and navy trousers.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Tallulah Riley

Actress Tallulah Riley teamed a white knit with a cream pleated skirt and a basket bag.

Antony Jones - Getty Images

Jelena Djokovic

Jelena Djokovic was on hand to support her husband on day four of the tournament. She wore a beige trousersuit with a Celine belt.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Lucy Mecklenburgh

Lucy Mecklenburgh wore a halterneck black dress and strappy sandals.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Carole Middleton

Carole Middleton wore a floral dress and a white jacket as she attended with husband Michael, who wore a blue suit.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova was spotted in the grounds wearing a chic belted safari suit and carrying a Burberry bag.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall styled her pink tailoring with a floral scarf.

Tom Dulat - Getty Images

Sheila Atim

Sheila Atim kept her look classic in straight-leg jeans, a sharp blazer and pointed pumps.

Tom Dulat - Getty Images

Mel C

Mel C was pictured wearing a classic cream suit.

Antony Jones - Getty Images

Vanessa White

Vanessa White opted for a ladylike tweed jacket and skirt.

Tom Dulat - Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham paired her floral jumpsuit with Garrard jewellery and wedges by Russell & Bromley.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson also embraced floral fashion for day two of the tournament in a shirt and matching trousers by Alice + Olivia.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Grace Jones

Grace Jones was spotted in the stands wearing a boiler suit and aviator hat.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton was seen strolling through the grounds wearing a full Celine look.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Golda Rosheuvel

The Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte star arrived in a red striped Jasper Conran shirt-dress.

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Poppy and Charles Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne opted for an elegant wide-leg Ralph Lauren look to attend day one of the tournament with her father, Charles Delevingne.

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire

Pixie Lott wore a chic white two-piece and Camilla Elphick flats, while Oliver Cheshire opted for a soft dove-grey look.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

David Beckham

David Beckham was seen in the royal box wearing a classic beige suit by Boss.

Clive Brunskill - Getty Images

Katherine Jenkins and Andrew Levitas

Katherine Jenkins was elegant in a belted white dress, attending the tournament with husband Andrew Levitas.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil opted for a navy sailor dress with white trim, while James Blake wore top-to-toe tan.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks wore a pleated skirt with a boxy white shirt.

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Princess Maria-Olympia

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark styled her floral dress with a cream cable-knit jumper.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Kingsley Ben Adir

Kingsley Ben Adir kept his look casual in chinos, trainers and a navy shirt.

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu was pictured arriving ahead of practice wearing an England shirt and carrying a personalised Dior tote.

Francois Nel - Getty Images

You Might Also Like