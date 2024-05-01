You Can Win a Trip to the Paris Olympics, Complete With a Visit to Champagne

Grab your passport.

All eyes are on Paris this summer for the 2024 Olympic Games. Flights are selling out, hotels are already getting booked up, and there's a palpable excitement in the Parisian air. But, if you haven't booked your ticket yet, that's OK, because Unforgettable Travel Company, a luxury experiential travel company, is sending one lucky winner and their guest to the games. And it's throwing in a side quest to the Champagne region of France too.

The prize trip, the company shared via email with Food & Wine, includes roundtrip flights with premium seats to the Olympics Opening Ceremony, tickets to an Olympic sporting event, a VIP tour of Paris, and that all-important trip to the Champagne region.

The journey begins on July 25 when the winner and their guest will fly to Paris, where they'll be picked up by a private chauffeur and transferred to check into the Victoria Palace Hotel, located in the 6th Arrondissement, where they can recover from any jetlag.

The next day, the winner will get to explore the best of Paris on food with a private walking tour, including stops at Montparnasse, Luxembourg Gardens, Montagne Ste Geneviève, Latin Quartier, and St Germain Des Près. That night, the winner will be escorted to their premium seats for the Opening Ceremony of the games.

On July 27, the winner will get to experience the Olympics first-hand with two tickets to a handball event and be whisked back to the hotel via their private transfer.

And, on July 28, the winner will get to toast to the games with a private full-day experience in the Champagne region with an expert driver-guide. Here, the winner and their plus-one will get to tour the cellars at Champagne Moet et Chandon, enjoy a guided tasting, and sit down for a private visit and tasting at one more regional Champagne producer. They'll also be treated to a three-course lunch and visit several UNESCO sites, including Champagne Scenic Road, Avenue de Champagne in Epernay, and Hautvillers (the village of monk Dom Pérignon).

To enter, you just need to visit www.unforgettabletravel.com/olympics and submit the online form before May 31, 2024. And maybe think of me if you need a plus-one too.



