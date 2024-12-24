This extendable scrubber, just $24 (that's 65% off) means zero elbow grease

When it comes to cleaning ground-in dirt from your floor — or worse, grime from between your shower tiles — nothing works except a thorough scrubbing with a sturdy brush. But that can be torture for your back and knees, and sometimes, even after all that toil, you haven't vanquished the filth. Well, it stops now: Save yourself from a future of orthopedic agita with the Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber, just $24 with Prime (down from $70) during the Amazon Winter Sale. One Yahoo staffer said her "bathroom has never been cleaner" since using it (read her full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Over 65% off for Prime members, it'll save you a whole lot of dough and also a whole lot of bending and scrubbing. This is within a few bucks of its lowest price, so be sure to beat the brush, er, rush! (Note: Prices vary depending on color.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

This scrubber has a lot going for it, especially if you have a tile shower. No one likes all the joint-torturing work that goes into cleaning grout, but the Khelfer can get in between tiles and free up any dirt (or mildew, ew) that's taken up residence. It runs for 90 minutes at a time and takes between 4-5 hours to fully charge.

This package includes everything you need: eight heads (including a dome brush, a flat brush and a corner brush) and a hook for hanging the scrubber when it's not in use. The cleaning speed can be adjusted from 350 to 400 rpm. The tool weighs less than 4 pounds, so it can easily be lifted to clean hard-to-reach areas, no stepladder necessary, and it extends to three lengths.

The scum, grime and schmutz can run, but it cannot hide from this scrub brush. (Actually, it can't run, either. Just a figure of speech.) (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 7,300 shoppers have given the Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"This product is amazing," raved one user. "I was a bit skeptical at first, but it really helps in getting a deep clean. I used [it] to clean some old stains on some doors and deep-clean my bathroom floorboards, and the difference was incredible! Easy to use and great results!"

Another fan echoed that sentiment. "This does the work for you. Cleans your shower and tub perfectly, no bending, no sore muscles from scouring by hand! It goes from showers [to] sinks, floors, tile and toilets with ease. The convenience of not having to bend is a plus for me."

"Grout-cleaning wizard wand," reported an entranced user. "We have a lot of white grout in our master shower ... out of the box, I didn't feel like the attachments were going to be stiff enough to really get at the grout. I was wrong, though. A little bleach cleaner matched with this tool and things looked great in no time. It makes corners and high and low areas much easier to get after."

Cons 👎

"It holds its charge for a few hours, and I have used it a few times now without having to recharge," shared one shopper. "The speed is really fast and the only downside is it's fairly loud when in operation, and you can't submerge it in water completely or else it will stop working."

A final buyer reported, "My son and I love this tool. He uses it to reach the mold that grows high in his shower and I use it for the grout between the wall and floor so I don't have to bend over or crawl around with a brush. The only negative (and it's a small one) is that the rotation makes it hard to hold on a spot, but I put one hand lower on the stick, sorta like a weed wacker."

Need a good all-purpose cleaner? Check out another Yahoo editor fave — The Pink Stuff:

