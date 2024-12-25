Woman Celebrates 106th Birthday by Downing Shot of Fireball Whisky: 'Inspiring'

"You've got to keep moving as long as you can," Florence "Fireball Flo" Hackman said

Pitbull has nothing on 106-year-old Florence “Fireball Flo” Hackman!

The Ohio centenarian recently marked her birthday by downing a shot of Fireball whisky, something that has become a tradition for Hackman, who lives at a senior living facility in Loveland, Ohio.

"Flo brightens our days and reminds us about all the fun and joy we can experience later in life," Kristen Kelly, executive director of the Traditions of Deerfield, where Hackman lives, told Fox News Digital.

Hackman models "such an inspiring way to live, and we love her for it," she added.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Hackman took a shot of the liquor before blowing out candles on a chocolate-frosted cake, as her loved ones looked on. Last year, she did the same, while watching a football game.

Another year on, the Cincinnati Bengals superfan has an optimistic outlook.

"If you get that one day in, then you can go on to the next one," she said, according to a quote published by the Traditions of Deerfield. "So that's what you've got to do – one day at a time – think what I've got to do today. You've got to keep moving as long as you can."

The beloved senior, who was born on Dec. 16, 1918, credits her longevity to “always” having fun.

“So maybe that's why I'm here so long," she said in a video, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

This year, Hackman wished for her Bengals to make it to the Super Bowl — a present the 7-8 team may not be able to deliver this season.

In the meantime, the NFL team made sure to acknowledge her on her big day, Fox News reported.

"Hope they go to the Super Bowl, and we sure would like that,” Hackman said. “That would be a big thing. And, I suppose, hopefully they do it while I'm still here.”

