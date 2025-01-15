Woman Decides to Honor Late Friend by Naming Baby After Her, Then Changes Her Mind — and Fears Telling the Family

While she's questioning her name choice, now she feels like she is "letting down" her friends' family

A woman who will soon give birth initially decided to honor her late friend through her baby's name — but she's now changed her mind, and needs to tell her friend's family.

In a post shared to Reddit, the anonymous woman writes, "I lost my best friend last year and I found out I was expecting. As soon as I knew [I was pregnant], I knew I wanted to use my late best friend's middle name for the baby."

Once she decided to use the name, she also decided to tell everyone.

"I made the mistake of telling the family about this idea and of course they loved it," she continues. "Well as I get further along, I kinda changed my mind."

She broached the subject with her late best friend's sister, who told her, "I feel like you will regret this decision if you don’t do it."

Then, she told the late best friend's aunt that she might wait to use the name, but was advised that doing so might "disappoint" the friend's family.

"I get that it’s my baby," she writes. "I will name them what I want but I just feel like I should have never brought up the idea of the middle name but too late to go back now."

While she's questioning her name choice, now she feels like she is "letting down" her friends' family, too.

"They still don’t know that I have made up my mind by not using it I’m just trying to figure out a way to tell them without it being a big fight," she adds.

Baby names have proven to be a divisive topic on social media platforms, with some Reddit users sharing that they've previously clashed with their family members over the names they've chosen for their own children.

In another post, an anonymous, 29-year-old woman said she didn't announce her child's name — Sloane — until the birth, because her family didn't believe it "was a real name."

In some cases, even the mom and dad themselves have been at odds over their names — like how to spell it or which family member is most deserving of a name that honors them.



