Woman Details $600 Christmas Gift Haul for Boyfriend in Viral Video. All She Asked for in Return Was a Pair of Socks (Exclusive)

The content creator's clip on TikTok has amassed more than 3 million views and 3,000 comments

Kylie Zielinski loves watching Christmas hauls and gift idea videos on TikTok.

So, after finishing her Christmas shopping for her boyfriend, Teddy, Zielinski thought it would be a great idea to film a video showcasing everything she bought for him. Her goal was to get into the holiday spirit and also help other young women with gift ideas for their boyfriends.

However, after posting the video, the content creator's clip went viral, amassing more than 3 million views and 3,000 comments. It also sparked a debate about how much is appropriate to spend on your partner for the holidays.

"My bank account could NEVERRR," one user commented.

"My SO would have a panic attack if I got him this many items," another person wrote.

"I would never do this until, until I have a ring lol" said someone else.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Zielinski, a 22-year-old from New Jersey, explains that all of the items she bought for her boyfriend — including New Balance shoes, Skims and Lululemon threads — were things he genuinely needed. The one gift she gave him that he didn’t necessarily need, but that she considers her favorite, was a New York Times Philadelphia Phillies book.

"He loves baseball, he loves the Phillies, and he loves history, so I thought this would be perfect," she says. "I even had his name engraved on the book to make it more personal. I know he’s going to think it’s awesome."

"I think I spent around $600," she adds. "I don’t really want to know how much I spent though! My friend was calculating everything in secret a couple weeks ago when she asked me what I got Teddy and she was like, 'Oh girl you don’t want to know.' "

Kylie Zielinski Kylie Zielinski shows off her boyfriend's Christmas gifts

Zielinski, who's been dating her boyfriend for five years, adds how every year the two of them agree that they won't buy a lot for Christmas. But, regardless, each holiday season they both end up going over the top.

"I’m very thankful that I’m able to spoil Teddy and I wouldn’t change anything!, she says.

"I am really lucky and privileged to have the job opportunities that I have that allow me to spoil my boyfriend, but I would never expect it in return," she adds. "I love a good love letter and I asked for a pair of socks!"

She continues, "Materials are just materials. They hold no value and they mean nothing. As long as you’re in a happy relationship then that’s everything."

She also says that budgets are a great idea when it comes to holiday shopping and can help make gift giving feel more fair and balanced.

"It could take the pressure off both partners and make sure that no one feels overwhelmed or like they have to overspend," she says. "As long as both partners are comfortable and happy with whatever they spend, I think it’s really just about finding what works for each relationship! It’s more about the love and care you put into it than the price tag."

"[Teddy] always says that my love is enough, but I love gift giving and surprising him so I just got whatever I felt like he would love!" she adds.



