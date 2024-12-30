Woman Is Furious After Husband’s Best Friend Repeatedly Calls Her Ex-Wife’s Name: ‘It Feels Deliberate’

The woman said her husband has been divorced for five years, and the misnaming seems "deliberate"

A woman is looking for advice about a bizarre situation with her husband and his best friend.

The woman, 32, posted to Reddit’s AITAH subreddit (which stands for "Am I the A------") to ask if her actions were out of line. She and her husband, 35, have been married for two years, and, she wrote, “everything has been great — except for his best friend, Jake.”

Jake, 36, she explained, is “nice enough most of the time, but he has this habit of calling me by my husband’s ex-wife’s name, Laura.” Her husband and Laura have been divorced for five years, “long before” the poster even met her husband.

“I’ve never met her, but from what I understand, Jake was very close to her,” the woman wrote. “My husband says Jake just ‘slips up’ sometimes because he’s known Laura for years.”

“The first time it happened, I let it go,” she explained. “The second and third times, I corrected him politely. But it kept happening, and now it feels deliberate.” At a recent dinner, she noted he called her Laura “three times.” Every time she corrected him, he would laugh and say, “Old habits die hard.”

“Finally, I snapped and told Jake, ‘My name is [my name], not Laura, and if you can’t respect that, maybe you shouldn’t come around anymore,’ ” she wrote. “He looked shocked, and my husband told me later that I embarrassed Jake in front of everyone.”

Now, the writer isn’t sure if she was a “jerk” for calling him out. “Jake is saying I overreacted and that it was an innocent mistake, but I’m not so sure,” she said. “My husband is torn — he understands why I’m upset but thinks I should’ve handled it more privately.”

The commenters on the post were overwhelmingly on the woman’s side. “Your husband needs to correct Jake...by repetition, loudness level or putting in a time out by refusing to hang if he can't get it right,” one wrote. “He is letting Jake be rude to you. It needs to stop.”



Another wrote, “You've tried handling it politely, now it's time to embarrass him.” They suggested saying things like, "Wow dude, Laura again?! Do you have a crush on her or something?"

“This slip up is weird,” another wrote. “I mean.... his being close to Laura doesn't explain the mistake. In fact, it should mean he knows you are not Laura!”

“If your husband wanted it handled privately why didn't he do it?” another person asked. “You had already brought this up to him so he should be defending you. To me, it is deliberate because you have corrected him several times. Jake deserves to be embarrassed.”

Another said that the poster was right that his behavior was “very deliberate.” They explained, “It's not an ‘innocent mistake.’ He just didn't expect you to call him out like that. Perhaps you should call him (or your husband) by the name of one of your exes and see how they like it.”

The original poster added more context in the comments as well. “My husband says Jake hasn’t seen or talked to Laura in years, but they were close when my husband and Laura were married,” she shared. “It just feels like he’s holding onto something. Maybe he’s not over her being out of their friend group, or maybe he just doesn’t like me for some reason. I’ve tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, but it’s hard when it keeps happening.”



