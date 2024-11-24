Woman Refuses to Let Sister Stay With Her After She ‘Ruined’ Her Engagement Party: ‘She Decided to Fake a Pregnancy’

Her sister made up the lie “because she felt left out," the woman shared on Reddit

Eugenio Marongiu/Getty Sisters (stock image)

A bride-to-be is dealing with a case of fake news — and it's close to home.

The engaged woman, 20, turned to Reddit’s “Am I the A------” forum to ask if she’s in the wrong for no longer allowing her sister, 23, to stay with her after “she decided to fake a pregnancy at my engagement party.”

“This weekend we had a little engagement party at my parents’ house,” wrote the woman. “It was supposed to be super chill — just close friends and family, nothing crazy.”

“My sister ’Emily’ was there, and for context, she’s been going through a rough breakup recently,” the woman continued. “I get that she’s upset, but she’s been making everything about her lately.”

She then detailed the fake pregnancy announcement.

Izabela Habur/Getty Two women arguing in a home (stock image)

“During the party, my fiancé and I were making a toast,” the bride-to-be recalled. “As I’m literally in the middle of thanking everyone for coming, Emily interrupts me to announce she has ‘some news.’ Everyone stops and looks at her, and she just goes, ‘I’m pregnant!’ ”

The room apparently went “dead silent.”

“First of all, she’s not dating anyone right now, and second, she said last week she didn’t want kids,” the Reddit user explained. “My mom immediately starts crying (happy tears, I think?) while I’m standing there like … ‘seriously?’ ”

The older sister apparently came clean later that day.

“After the party, she admitted she made it up because she felt left out and wanted some attention,” she detailed. “I was furious and told her she needed to leave because this was my moment, and she ruined it.”



Urbazon/Getty Two women arguing outside (stock image)

The older sister is now “begging to stay” at the engaged couple’s home so she doesn’t have to stay at their parents’ house.

“I told her no,” the Redditor wrote. “She’s calling me heartless, and even my mom says I ‘be the bigger person’ because Emily is struggling. But like, how is it my problem she decided to fake a pregnancy at my engagement party? AITAH [am I the a------]?”



The Reddit community quickly chimed in about the situation.

“Nah, you’re not the [a------],” one person commented. “Your sister faked a pregnancy for attention at your engagement party. That’s not just struggling — that’s main character syndrome on steroids. She’s 23, not 13, and she needs to learn that actions have consequences.”

”Your house isn’t a rehab for bad decisions,” the commenter emphasized.

The majority of readers agreed that the fiancée did nothing wrong.

“You aren’t leaving her on the streets. She has another place to live,” another Redditor responded. “This is on her completely ... She admitted that she just wanted attention and it didn’t matter that it was at your expense.”

