Woman Wants to Stop Bringing ‘Homebody’ Husband to Weddings as Her Plus-One

"He always puts a time limit on us being there and we’ve been late to every single wedding we’ve attended," the woman wrote in a post on Reddit

A woman wants to stop bringing her husband as her plus-one to weddings.

In a post on Reddit's "Wedding" forum, the woman explained that although she and her husband "love doing everything together," she's considering going to future weddings by herself due to his behavior at the past five weddings they've attended together. He always makes them late and sets a time limit on how long they'll stay.

"My husband has never liked attending weddings but has come with me to them because he knows how much it means to me to have him there," she wrote. "However, he always puts a time limit on us being there and we’ve been late to every single wedding we’ve attended because he took [so] long to get ready."

The poster continued: "Of the five weddings we attended, we missed two ceremonies and almost missed a wedding entirely that was on a cruise."

Related: Woman Considering Annulment One Week After Wedding Due to Husband's Behavior: 'I'm Being Told to Get Over It'

To the woman, their continual lateness demonstrates that they "lack etiquette." Not showing up to an event on time is rude in general, but doing so at a wedding is especially inconsiderate because of how meaningful the big day is.

The couple have been married for about three years and have had "a wonderful marriage" so far, with the husband being described as the wife's "best friend and the best partner." So, the issue isn't that she doesn't want to spend time with him, it's that she doesn't want to disappoint her friends and family on their special days.

"He is more of a homebody than I am and doesn’t go out as much as I do," she noted of her husband.

Related: Bride Is Shocked When Brother's Fiancée Says She's Wearing White to the Wedding

At the most recent wedding they were invited to, the wife went alone because her husband wasn't feeling well. At the celebration, she realized that it wasn't so bad to be there without him.

"While I did miss him, I fortunately had some mutual friends at my table and wasn’t too sad about it," she said.

The woman asked Redditors: "WIBTAH (will I be the a------) if I started going to weddings alone without my husband as my plus-one?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the comments section, Reddit users said she was right for not wanting to be late. Some people suggested that the couple take separate cars to future weddings so that they can arrive and leave whenever they please. Other people questioned whether or not the husband has been dragging his feet on purpose, which would be a bigger issue.

"You really should look at his behavior as if he’s just always the type who is late or has issues keeping track of time that’s one thing but if this is only an issue when it’s things that are just important to YOU then it seems like he’s doing it intentionally which is manipulative ... (not to mention disrespectful as all hell to the couple getting married)," one Redditor commented in part.

Similarly, another user wrote: "Unless he's late to other things besides weddings, it sounds like he's passive-aggressively trying to get you to go to weddings without him by making you late, stressed, and unhappy. So...he's the AH (a------) here."

Read the original article on People