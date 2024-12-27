Amazon's Boxing Day sale ends tonight — here are the best deals that are still in stock
Time is running out to shop Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale. Save hundreds on tech, kitchen essentials, beauty favourites and more.
Boxing Day is over — but you still have extra time to shop Amazon's extended Boxing Day sale. It wraps up tonight (Dec. 27), so the countdown is officially on to save big on electronics, home & kitchen appliances, winter essentials and more.
Until 11:59 p.m. PST tonight, Amazon's Deals Store is loaded with extended Boxing Day deals. Brands and items that rarely go on sale, including select snow blowers, Apple devices and Ninja appliances, are on sale, plus bestsellers from Dyson, Oral-B, KitchenAid and Amazon Fire.
Boxing Day is Amazon's last sale of the year, so if you want to treat yourself to something new ahead of 2025, now's your chance. While Amazon's Boxing Day sale isn't a Prime-exclusive event, it pays to be a Prime member. Members can access Prime-exclusive deals and Amazon's famous Prime shipping. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
Shop the best extended deals by category:
Best extended Amazon Boxing Day deals on computers & accessories
Quick shop: Best extended Amazon Boxing Day deals
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones$123$250Save $127
Insignia 24" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV$130$180Save $50
Tineco Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum$380$650Save $270
LELO SONA Cruise Suction Vibrator$103$139Save $36
Vichy LiftActiv 15% Vitamin C Serum$38$64Save $26
Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects$45$88Save $43
High Pressure 10-Mode Handheld Shower Head$40$139Save $99
Amazon extended Boxing Day tech deals
These are the best of the best deals on electronics, according to editors:
Apple 2022 MacBook Air: $249 off a 2022 MacBook Air | $1,300
$1,549
Apple 2024 MacBook Air: $249 off a 2024 MacBook Air | $1,450
$1,699
Apple iPad: $61 off a 10th gen. iPad | $439
$500
Amazon Fire TV Stick: 50% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick HD | $25
$50
ASUS Chromebook: 31% off an ASUS Chromebook Laptop | $240
$349
Sony headphones: Save $127 on Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones | $123
$250
Amazon Fire TV: 30% off an Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | $420
$600
JBL earbuds: 50% off JBL Vibe Beam | $50
$100
GoPro: Save $160 on a GoPro HERO13 Black | $390
$550
JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds$50$100Save $50
Echo smart speaker: 55% off an Amazon Echo Pop | $25
$55
TCL TV: Save $140 on a TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED Smart TV | $360
$500
Beats headphones: 36% off Beats Solo 4 Headphones | $180
$280
TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV$360$500Save $140
Amazon extended Boxing Day kitchen deals
These are the best of the best deals on kitchen essentials, according to editors:
KitchenAid Value Bundle: $165 off a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 with attachments | $380
$545
KitchenAid Wire Whip: 25% off KitchenAid Tilt-Head 6-Wire Whip | $20
$27
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker: $29 off an Ice Cream Maker Attachment | $100
$129
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Bundle$380$545Save $165
Ninja air fryer: $70 off a Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor | $280
$350
Ninja Kitchen System: 33% off a Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System | $175
$260
Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven$280$350Save $70
Yeti Rambler: 20% off a YETI Rambler 30 oz | $38
$48
Yeti Cocktail Shaker: 25% off a YETI Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker | $56
$75
Yeti Rambler with straw: 20% off a YETI Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup | $36
$45
YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler$38$48Save $10
Staub: Save $90 on a Staub 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Cocotte | $260
$350
Keurig K-Mini: 45% off a Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $60
$110
Our Place: $70 off an Our Place Always Pan | $130
$200
Henckels Knife Set: 63% off a 10-piece knife set | $100
$270
HENCKELS Forged German Stainless Steel 10 Pc Knife Block Set$99$270Save $171
Amazon extended Boxing Day home & living deals
These are the best of the best deals on home essentials, according to editors:
iRobot: 44% off an iRobot Roomba Combo | $530
$950
Yankee Candle: 43% off a Yankee Christmas Cookie Candle | $20
$35
Dyson V15 vacuum: $200 off a Dyson V15 Detect Plus Vacuum | $800
$1,000
Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum$800$1,000Save $200
Downy: 24% off Downy Unstopables In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads | $15
$20
Fabric shaver: 30% off a Beautural Lint Remover | $16
$23
Air purifier: $46 off a Levoit Air Purifier | $144
$190
LEVOIT Air Purifier$144$190Save $46
Tineco vacuum: $270 off a Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum | $380
$650
Sunrise alarm clock: 36% off an ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock | $45
$70
Shark vacuum: 36% off a Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Vacuum | $270
$420
ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock$45$70Save $25
Amazon extended Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals
These are the best of the best deals on beauty and personal care essentials, according to editors:
Crest Whitestrips: 49% off Crest 3D White Whitestrips | $45
$88
Dyson Airwrap: $150 off a Dyson Airwrap | $650
$800
AncestryDNA: $50 off an AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit | $79
$129
Crest 3D White Whitestrips$45$88Save $43
Maybelline mascara: 18% off Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara | $14
$17
23andMe: 56% off a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Kit | $119
$269
Vitamin C serum: 30% off All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | $23
$33
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara$14$17Save $3
Amazon extended Boxing Day deals: Everything else you need
From coffee beans to collagen powder, you won't want to miss these Amazon Boxing Day deals.
Mini chainsaw: 25% off a Peektook Mini Chainsaw | $80
$106
Finish Dishwasher Pods: 32% off Finish Power Ball All In 1 Max Detergent Pods | $19
$28
Peektook Mini Chainsaw Cordless 6-Inch$80$106Save $26
Snow thrower: $70 off a Greenworks 40V 20" Brushless Snow Thrower | $229
$299
Duracell batteries: 34% off Duracell CopperTop AA Alkaline Batteries | $17
$26
Collagen powder: $15 off Organika Enhanced Collagen Peptides Protein Powder | $29
$44
Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Snow Thrower$229$299Save $70
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
