Amazon's Boxing Day sale ends tonight — here are the best deals that are still in stock

Time is running out to shop Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale. Save hundreds on tech, kitchen essentials, beauty favourites and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Boxing Day is over — but you still have extra time to shop Amazon's extended Boxing Day sale. It wraps up tonight (Dec. 27), so the countdown is officially on to save big on electronics, home & kitchen appliances, winter essentials and more.

Until 11:59 p.m. PST tonight, Amazon's Deals Store is loaded with extended Boxing Day deals. Brands and items that rarely go on sale, including select snow blowers, Apple devices and Ninja appliances, are on sale, plus bestsellers from Dyson, Oral-B, KitchenAid and Amazon Fire.

Boxing Day is Amazon's last sale of the year, so if you want to treat yourself to something new ahead of 2025, now's your chance.

Keep scrolling to shop the year's best extended Boxing Day deals from Amazon Canada.

  • Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $123$250
    Save $127
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 24" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV

    $130$180
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Tineco Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum

    $380$650
    Save $270
    See at Amazon

  • Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects

    $45$88
    Save $43
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $60$110
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • High Pressure 10-Mode Handheld Shower Head

    $40$139
    Save $99
    See at Amazon

Keep scrolling to shop the year's best last-minute Boxing Day deals from Amazon Canada.

Shop all Amazon Boxing Day deals here — and click here for all the latest on Boxing Day 2024 deals in Canada.

These are the best of the best deals on electronics, according to editors:

  • TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV

    $360$500
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

These are the best of the best deals on kitchen essentials, according to editors:

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Bundle

    $380$545
    Save $165
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $60$110
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • HENCKELS Forged German Stainless Steel 10 Pc Knife Block Set

    $99$270
    Save $171
    See at Amazon

Amazon extended Boxing Day home & living deals

These are the best of the best deals on home essentials, according to editors:

  • Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum

    $800$1,000
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Amazon extended Boxing Day beauty & personal care deals

These are the best of the best deals on beauty and personal care essentials, according to editors:

  • Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara

    $14$17
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

From coffee beans to collagen powder, you won't want to miss these Amazon Boxing Day deals.

  • Peektook Mini Chainsaw Cordless 6-Inch

    $80$106
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Snow Thrower

    $229$299
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

