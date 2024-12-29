Wordle hint today: Clues for December 29 2024 NYT puzzle #1289
WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE DECEMBER 29, 2024 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.
We've seen some hard Wordle words over the years and if you’re here, you’re probably struggling with today's and are looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today's Wordle that could help you solve it:
1. It has two vowels.
2. It ends with one.
3. It's associated with a dance.
And the answer to today's Wordle is below this photo:
It's ....
MAMBO.
While you're here, some more Wordle advice:
How do I play Wordle?
Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.
What are the best Wordle starting words?
That's a topic we've covered a bunch here. According to the Times' WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I've seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.
